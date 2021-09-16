Why are soccer stars talking to Ibai Lanos?

That 26-year-old streamer could attract names of the magnitude that drew criticism from more traditional news media outlets.

“Who is Ibai? I called Aguero for an interview, but Ibai beat me, and if Ibai beat me, I’d have to retire,” said Argentine announcer Gustavo López. “They talk to powerful people, and ignore those of us who are paid in pesos.” Others ridiculed Llanos as a “entertainer” rather than a journalist.

For the Llanos, though, it’s kind of a thing. “Maybe I’m the kind of person they like,” he said of the players. “Slightly different.” He does not try to peep into her personal life. He doesn’t try to ask them challenging questions about what works for him often. Instead, he tries to talk to them as informally as possible, while doing something – playing video games – that they enjoy.

“They come because they like it,” he said. “They don’t get paid. They come because they want to.”

Players’ motivations are probably a little more calculative than that. “Twitch is a Generation Z platform,” said Julian Aquilina, a broadcast specialist at media research firm Anders Analysis. “It’s very young and quite male. It’s a vastly different audience to traditional broadcasters.” Llanos offers an invaluable passage into that audience: for example, his interview with Dybala saw more than 100,000 live, massive Attracted teenage audience.

Football’s biggest stars find this a more appealing prospect than a formal interview, though, no doubt about it. “Twitch has a lot of a community vibe,” Aquilina said. “It’s a lot more interactive.” For at least one of the Llanos’ guests, the allure was that talking to the Llanos didn’t feel like an interview at all. There was no camera, no sound equipment, no call-and-response, no defined structure. Players feel safe talking to someone who seems like a friend.