Why Are Texas Republicans Proposing a New Congressional Map?
Republicans in the Texas Legislature proposed a new congressional map on Monday that would preserve the party’s advantage in the state delegation in Washington amid rapid population growth by communities of color.
The new map was designed to capture power and protect the Republicans’ current lead; The party now has 23 of the 36 Congress seats in the state. Instead of trying to make significant gains, the party appears to be consolidating incumbents who have faced increasingly tough contests against an ascending Democratic Party in Texas.
Indeed, in the proposed map, the state has only one congressional district where the 2020 presidential election margin would have been less than five percentage points, a sign that most of the state’s 38 districts will not be particularly competitive.
Texas was the only state in the country that was awarded two new congressional districts during this year’s rescheduling, which is taking place after the 2020 census. The state’s Hispanic population has increased by two million people over the past 10 years, and is now only 0.4 percentage points behind the Anglo population.
But the map, proposed by the Republican-controlled State Senate Redistribution Committee, led by State Senator Joan Huffman, would reduce the number of predominantly Hispanic districts in the state from eight to seven, and increase the number of majority-white districts from 22 to 22. . 23.
Although the map proposed on Monday was just a first draft and may have some changes, civil rights groups expressed concern over the lack of new districts with majority voters of color.
“With Latinos accounting for nearly half of the total growth of Texas’ population over the past decade, we would expect legally-compliant redistribution to protect existing Latino-majority districts and potentially reduce the number of such districts.” To expand,” said Thomas Sainz. President and general counsel of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund.
Texas has a long history of running behind the redistribution parameters set by the Voting Rights Act, with it facing a legal challenge for every map since the law was passed in 1965. But in 2013, the Supreme Court struck down a crucial provision. Because of the act that forced some states to obtain approval from the Justice Department before making changes to voting laws or congressional districts.
For the first time this year, Texas lawmakers are free to redraw Congress’s map of the state without complying with that requirement.
Across the country, each party is poised to press its advantage to create more favorable congressional and state legislative seats in states where its lawmakers control how maps are drawn.
On Friday, the National Redistricting Action Fund, a Democratic organization run by former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr., sued Ohio over state legislative maps drawn up by Republicans, arguing it violated a 2015 state constitutional amendment. did.
In Nebraska this month, Democrats opposed a proposed map from Republicans that would split Douglas County, which includes the state’s largest city, Omaha, into two congressional districts. Democrats eventually forced a settlement that maintained a district in which President Biden won a majority. On Friday, Nebraska legislators agreed to pass a congressional map that preserves Douglas County as a district.
Fast-growing Oregon is one of the few states where Democrats have the ability to suppress redistribution gains. The state is adding a sixth congressional district to its delegation, which now has four Democrats and one Republican. But the new map, to be passed on Monday, is most likely to create a Democratic district, adding up to Democrats’ advantage in the state.
