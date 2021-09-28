Why Are Texas Republicans Proposing a New Congressional Map?

Republicans in the Texas Legislature proposed a new congressional map on Monday that would preserve the party’s advantage in the state delegation in Washington amid rapid population growth by communities of color.

The new map was designed to capture power and protect the Republicans’ current lead; The party now has 23 of the 36 Congress seats in the state. Instead of trying to make significant gains, the party appears to be consolidating incumbents who have faced increasingly tough contests against an ascending Democratic Party in Texas.

Indeed, in the proposed map, the state has only one congressional district where the 2020 presidential election margin would have been less than five percentage points, a sign that most of the state’s 38 districts will not be particularly competitive.

Texas was the only state in the country that was awarded two new congressional districts during this year’s rescheduling, which is taking place after the 2020 census. The state’s Hispanic population has increased by two million people over the past 10 years, and is now only 0.4 percentage points behind the Anglo population.