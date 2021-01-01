Why are the pockets of sweeteners empty?

KC Tyagi

The central government has announced a favorable price for sugarcane for the coming year 2021-22. It has been increased by 1.7 per cent or Rs 5 per quintal to Rs 290 per quintal. While farmers are disappointed, sugar mills have welcomed the hike. The Bharatiya Kisan Union, a key component of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, has also announced to launch an agitation against it.

The sugarcane crop is called a cash crop, which means that money comes in handy as soon as it is sold. According to the ‘Sugar Cane Control Order 1996’, which is called Bhargava’s formula, payment should be made to the sugarcane grower within 14 days of arrival at the gate of the sugarcane mill. After that, there is a provision of 15 per cent annual interest on the pending payment. In Uttar Pradesh, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court passed several important judgments and fixed the date of payment, but this was not possible with the connivance of the district officer and the mill owners.

Visiting sugarcane growers before the festival, the government increased the FRP to Rs 290 per quintal

Last week, the apex court took note of former MP and farmer leader Raju Sethi’s petition and sent notices to the Center and the state government seeking their response. Noting this, the Uttar Pradesh government’s sugarcane commissioner has ordered Modi Nagar Sugar Mill, Simbhauli and Bajaj Sugar Mills to issue RCs to pay their arrears. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has agreed in the Kisan Sammelan that efforts will be made to recover the arrears of about Rs 7,000 crore, including relief in cases of pollution during sawdust burning. Despite all this, government announcements regarding payments are ineffective.

India ranks second in the world in terms of sugar production. About 5 crore farmers and 40 lakh laborers depend on this industry for their livelihood. The industry generates an income of Rs 1 lakh crore every year. There are 690 registered sugar factories in India. Due to the economic liberalization of 1991, free market advocates have continued to pressure the government to change its policies. Beverage and confectionery companies use 65 percent of the market sugar. This makes them huge profits. Mill owners also make huge profits from jaggery production. Liquor companies use it a lot. But the government is not even raising the price of molasses.

From 152 to 122, 35 per cent of the budget is reserved for the agricultural sector and only 15 per cent for the industrial sector. But due to industry and urban priorities, the agricultural budget fell below 15 per cent and the allocation to the industrial sector exceeded 40 per cent. Between 2014 and 18, 57345 farmers have committed suicide. An average of 31 farmers commit suicide every day.

Sidhu again targets Amarinder, ‘UP-Haryana sugarcane growers are getting higher prices than Punjab’

According to a report by the Tata Institute, agricultural income has declined between 2016-2020. In the budget session, the agriculture minister has agreed that the monthly income of a farming family is recorded at Rs 6,426 and the monthly expenditure is Rs 6,223. The huge increase in prices of diesel, electricity, food, labor, pesticides has led to a significant increase in prices. In no case is it a profitable deal. According to Lucknow Sugarcane Research Institute, the price of 1 quintal of sugarcane is Rs 280 while according to Shahjahanpur Sugarcane Research Institute, the price of 1 quintal of sugarcane is Rs 301.

An increase of only Rs 5 per quintal in an election year does not go against political and economic interests, so the state governments should increase it by around Rs 50 per quintal instead of Rs 5 per quintal. During the Corona period, the rural area maintained its growth rate at around 3.5 per cent, while all other areas saw a worrying decline. Therefore, farmers, who are the backbone of the country’s economic growth, are in dire need of additional incentives.