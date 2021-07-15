Why Are There More Successful Older Golfers Today?

From the 18th fairway of the last group of the British Open in 2009, Tom Watson, five-time Open champion, struck a blow that flew straight to the pine. For a moment, it looked like Watson, then 59, would win the tournament for a record sixth time and become the oldest player to win a major championship.

A firm rebound sent the ball to the back of the green, and Watson needed three more strokes to get the ball into the hole. It tied him for the first time. In the four-hole playoffs, he ran out of gas and lost by six shots.

Ten years ago, the idea of ​​an older golfer arguing, let alone winning, a major championship was hardly considered. It was still the time when most golfers ran out of steam in their mid-forties and toured the golf world before making a brief resurgence on the Champions Tour at 50.

The man who beat Watson that day, Stewart Cink, is now part of a group of professional golfers defying age and expectations to fight and win major tournaments and tournaments. Cink, 48, has won the PGA Tour twice this season, his first victories since the 2009 Open.