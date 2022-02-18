Why are world leaders balking at giving Vladimir Putin their DNA?



If knowledge is power, then knowing the intimate privacy of one’s DNA can be a powerful weapon. This may explain why world leaders, who have been rushing to Moscow for diplomatic talks in recent days, seem to be reluctant to test the Russian-ruled coronavirus.

However, this may be the case where the imagination is a little ahead of what science is actually capable of.

German Chancellor Olaf Schulz refused to allow Russia to conduct a PCR test – while French officials said that President Emmanuel Macron had denied any need to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that he did not want a Russian swab.

No leader is known to oppose the COVID-19 countermeasures, so speculation has been rife that they are trying to keep genetic material out of Russia’s hands.

In a high-stakes world of national security and international intelligence, global powers are always looking for an edge, and increasingly those new fronts are less real than on the battlefield.

So genetics could one day be a useful addition to the arsenal, intelligence experts say. But scientists say that day may still be far away.

What could happen here – but probably not – could happen:

Did the leaders really accuse Russia of trying to use their DNA?

Well, no. But even that did not stop the speculation.

French officials jumped on the bandwagon and dismissed the notion that the Russians were secretly trying to obtain macro DNA.

A French official has said Russia’s conditions for Macron to move closer to Putin are “unacceptable” and “not in line with the French president’s agenda.” Then: Macron and Schulz shared the unreasonably long marble table with the Russian president, which created many memes.

German government spokesman Stephen Hebstrett said he was “reluctant” to comment after the Macron uprising. However, he told reporters in Berlin that Scholes had followed the same procedure as in Germany for foreign dignitaries: they could submit their own PCR tests, and if in doubt, a doctor could come by plane to observe the tests.

The Russian side viewed it differently and said: “If there is a test, it must be a Russian one. And the chancellor decided that he would not be available for it,” Hebstrett said, adding: “But I will not explain too much. “

Why France And Germany Is there any reason to distrust Russia?

Both countries are members of NATO, including the United States and Britain. NATO was formed during the Cold War by Western allies against the Soviet Union.

Russia has expressed concern that NATO is using Ukraine as a pawn to weaken Russia, citing its military buildup on Ukraine’s border.

What can you actually learn from DNA?

DNA resides inside every cell in the body and can be extracted by multiple methods – such as a nasal swab – although coronavirus test swabs are after different genetic material: from virus to RNA.

“That sample contains a lot of human DNA,” said Kenny Beckman, director of the University of Minnesota Genomics Center. “You can, of course, take that sample, extract the DNA, and do the kind of complete workout you want on that person.”

Your DNA contains instructions that you need to survive and thrive. Every human DNA is unique. It can be used to find out where your ancestors came from, whether any of your unknown relatives are floating in the ether, and also whether some of your genetic diseases or genetic abnormalities are associated with the disease or medical condition.

In forensic science, DNA can be used to attach someone to a piece of physical evidence or to eliminate someone as a suspect in a crime.

How can DNA be used against world leaders?

Howard McLeod, a genetics expert and director of precision medicine at the Florida-based Geriatric Oncology Consortium, said, “You can use DNA to identify disease risks, so (world leaders) may be at risk for a disease.” “You can look and see that there are some ancestral elements that can be exploited.”

In general, however, he said, the idea of ​​learning more about someone as a world leader through DNA probably “seems a lot scarier than reality.”

Beckman said it was “remote” to assume that the information gathered could be politically damaging.

“What are you going to do, say Macron’s risk of high blood pressure is a bit high?” Beckman asked. “But then I don’t spend too much time trying to dream up ways to operate on someone’s genetic information.”

George Anas, a biologist who has written extensively on the importance of genetic privacy, wants to make one thing clear: “DNA is not magic. It will give you some information, but it will not tell you how you can kill someone.”

But even without the ability to create an individually targeted bioweapon, the power of consultation may be enough to compromise with world leaders, and Russia is known to employ compromises – blackmailing anyone with the threat of revealing embarrassing information about them.

Why can’t Putin and his guests just wear masks?

Putin has largely avoided masks throughout the epidemic – but is otherwise hypervigilant about the COVID-19 system. The 69-year-old has been seen working mostly remotely and has rarely been seen in public before being fully vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine (which has not yet been approved by the European Union).

Does the United States insist on testing world leaders?

According to an official, prominent people need to be examined when they visit US President Joe Biden. The White House offers itself as a test option, but most leaders make their own arrangements, which is good with the White House.

When Beaden himself is tested at home and abroad, the samples are taken and processed exclusively by the White House Medical Unit.

Allegedly, the US government has been slow to collect DNA from foreign leaders. Obama-era diplomatic cables have been leaked by WikiLeaks that instructed U.S. diplomats in selected African countries to collect “fingerprints, facial images, DNA and iris scans” from “original and emerging” officials, including religious and business leaders.

I am a normal person that often tests Kovid. Do I have anything to worry about?

This will not stop you from testing.

In the United States, federal law prohibits medical providers and laboratories from using patient samples for any purpose other than the original examination. In some cases, people may agree to make their results available for research, such as with health and ancestral services such as 23andMe. Be careful with these services though; Even if the tests comply with U.S. law, the data could still go to another country.

Anas says the right to privacy comes first, no matter who you are: “Even presidents have the right to medical privacy and their information should not be made public without their consent.”

So do world leaders really have something to worry about?

The consensus is that the worst actor can do with DNA is to create scandals – not presidential clones.

But you never know where your DNA might end up: a few years ago, an anonymous group claiming to be the Ernest Project claimed to have seized DNA from a group of world leaders attending the Davos conference. The group said it would keep samples for auction as a statement about the dangers of surveillance capitalism, but the auction was delayed due to legal concerns and was apparently never rescheduled. The group did not respond to a request for comment made through its website.