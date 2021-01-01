Why Ashwin is not playing for India: Ravichandran

Highlights The Indian team decided to go with four fast bowlers in all the three matches.

Ravichandran Ashwin has yet to get a chance to play in the series

India are currently 1-0 up in the five-match series

Leeds

India won the toss and elected to bat in the Headingley Test. The Indian team has not made any changes in their playing XI in this match. There was less grass on the pitch and it was believed that India’s veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin might get a chance but India decided to go with their winning team. However, Indian captain Virat Kohli explained the reason behind this.

Kohli won the toss and elected to field. When Kohli was asked if there were five left-handed batsmen in the England squad, was Ashwin not given a chance?

The Indian captain said, “We thought of Ashwin but in the situation of England, there is always pressure to give a chance to a fast bowler.” Ravindra Jadeja has not taken a single wicket in the series so far. He has bowled a total of 44 overs. However, Jadeja will play a bigger role in the match, the Indian captain said. “Jadeja will bowl a lot in this match because the conditions will be favorable for him,” he said.

The Indian captain also lauded the team’s openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. He said the pair have done well in the series so far. Hopefully he can continue like that.

Kohli has not been able to score a century for a long time. Even though he said you always want to do well. “I’m hitting the ball well in the net but my focus is on how much it contributes to the team’s performance,” he said.

