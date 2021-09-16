Why Australia stakes the House on enduring US power in Asia

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Morrison said the reinforced security alliance with the United States and Britain, which will include cooperation on artificial intelligence and other emerging technology, reflects the need for more dangerous mobility in the Asia-Pacific region.

“The relatively benign environment we have enjoyed in our region for several decades is behind us,” he said without directly mentioning China. “We have entered a new era with new challenges for Australia and our partners.”

Some security analysts have argued that China’s recent retaliation against Australia – including a reduction in imports of coal, wine, beef, lobster and barley, as well as the detention of at least two Australians of Chinese origin – could cost Australia pushed in the direction of the Americans. . In response, China may increase Its own campaign of economic sanctions. Australia seems to have calculated that Beijing has little interest in improving relations.

“I think the fear of doing this would have been much more pronounced three or four years ago, maybe even two years ago,” said Euan Graham, an Asia-Pacific security analyst at the International Institute for Strategic Studies based in Singapore. . “But once your relationship is about punishment and humiliation, frankly, then it’s already worth it. China doesn’t have the advantage of fear, of being angry, because it’s angry all the time. “

According to critics of Australia’s conviction in the United States, an imminent question is whether Washington will measure up. Ever since President Barack Obama announced a “pivot to Asia” while speaking in front of Australia’s parliament in 2011, America’s allies have been waiting for a decisive shift in resources and attention. For the most part, they have been disappointed.

Dr. Graham said the submarine deal would ease some of that criticism. As for other allies such as Japan and South Korea, he said: “It begs the question of whether the US is still embroiled in its coalition network in this part of the world.”