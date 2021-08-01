Why Beekeeping Is Booming in New York: ‘A Hive Is a Box of Calm’

In April 2020, at the height of the pandemic in New York, a delicate rescue mission took place.

Andrew Coté and three colleagues, wearing heavy-duty masks and gloves, took an elevator, climbed two sets of stairs and climbed a 20-foot vertical metal ladder to the roof of an empty building in Midtown. There, they recovered four 150-pound boxes filled with hundreds of thousands of restless bees, carried them to the street, and loaded them into a van with others on nearby rooftops.

The bees were then taken to their new home in Queens.

The apiary at the Queens County Farm Museum is now one of Manhattan’s rescue bees. They come from the rooftops of the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel, the Brooks Brothers flagship, and the New York Institute of Technology, among others. The apiary officially opened at the beginning of last summer, which was the perfect time, as a good chunk of New York’s bees (many of whom live atop office buildings and hotels across the city ) found themselves unattended and in limbo during the shutdown.