Why Bharti Singh Don’t Put His Father’s Photo In Her House

Mumbai. Popularly known as Comedy Queen, Bharti Singh makes the audience laugh and laugh, but there is such pain in her personal life, which she becomes sad after remembering. Recently Bharti has told this pain of hers. He says that his mother is the most important thing in his life. She has neither seen her father nor remembers him. The comedian says that even his brother never loved him. Bharti does not even allow her father’s photo to be put in her house. However, after getting married to husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, she came to know that when a boy takes care of you, how does he do it.

Didn’t get love from father and brother

Actually, recently, Bharti has told the pain of her personal life in a conversation with actor-comedian Maniesh Paul. Bharti said during this that there is only one thing in her life, that is mother. When she was 2 years old, her father passed away. He did not see his father. Nor is there any photo of him in his house. She does not even allow her father’s photo to be put in the house. Bharti says that her sister has seen father and she has got father’s love. He could not get love from his father, as well as his brother could not give love due to his busyness. Everyone was busy with their work.

How does a man take care of himself after marriage?

Bharti said that after marriage she got love from her husband. Then it came to know that when a man takes care of you, how does he do it? Because I never imagined how a man could care for me so much. I always thought that because of my body size and overweight, I don’t look good. No handsome and intelligent man will come into my life. But now there is a man who asks, have you eaten? You have a stomach ache, why don’t you try this thing? Can a man care so much? Therefore, it is called love. That’s what fathers do.

The people who make u laugh r very deep…they hide their wounds…n such is @bharti_lalli the laughter queen…she has been through a lot and i am so happy that she shared it wt me

To know her story watch my podcast with her out on this friday… subscribe to my youtube channel pic.twitter.com/p0anRiluTD — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) July 13, 2021

Laughers hide wounds

Manish Paul, realizing this pain of Bharti, said that those who make you laugh a lot, they hide their wounds, like Bharti Singh. He has gone through a lot with him and I am happy that he has shared it all with me. Earlier, using the lines of Charlie Chaplin, Manish said, ‘I have always loved walking in the rain, because no one can see me crying.’ This entire interview of Bharti will be released on Manish Paul’s YouTube channel on Friday.