Why Biden Used a Light Touch With Netanyahu

As violence raged between Israeli and Hamas for 10 days, President Biden spoke with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, privately six instances, conversations during which he pressed him to reply a easy query: “How does this finish?”

Mr. Biden’s tactic was to keep away from public condemnation of Israel’s bombing of Gaza — and even a public name for a cease-fire — as a way to construct up capital with Mr. Netanyahu after which exert stress in non-public when the time got here, in response to two individuals accustomed to the administration’s inner debates.

In non-public conversations, Mr. Biden and different American officers reiterated to the Israelis that that they had achieved some important army goals towards Hamas, the militant group that fired 1000’s of rockets at Israel from Gaza, together with focusing on its tunnel networks. Mr. Biden pressed Mr. Netanyahu on what his goal was, and what would permit him to say he had achieved it in order that a shorter struggle was potential, slightly than a drawn-out army battle.

In response, in response to the individuals accustomed to the discussions, Mr. Netanyahu didn’t lay out particular goals that he needed to accomplish earlier than agreeing to a cease-fire.