Why bulldozer is in discussion know here- No cycle, elephant or lotus, this time before the UP elections, the bulldozer has become the center of discussion, know why

In the Yogi government, action has been taken against many politicians for possessing illegal properties and bulldozers have been run on illegal constructions of many people.

In the 2022 elections of UP, this time a new word is very much discussed and the name of this word is bulldozer. The opposition is constantly targeting the Yogi government regarding this word.

In fact, recently, Samajwadi Party leader and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav had said during his election campaign that along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, people would also say goodbye to the bulldozers of the BJP. He recently challenged the CM to change the BJP’s symbol to a bulldozer.

Let us inform that in the Yogi government, action has been taken against many leaders for possessing illegal properties and bulldozers have been run on illegal constructions of many people.

In such a situation, the BJP is often seen taking pride in the fact that it has taken action against the illegal properties of people like Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed. After which the word bulldozer also appeared in the campaign songs of BJP.

Meanwhile, raising the issue of Lakhimpur violence, SP spokesperson Udayveer Singh has said that why is the Yogi government not using bulldozers to demolish the house of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni and his son? Why is a bulldozer not being run at the house of the policemen who killed an innocent man in Gorakhpur?

In such a situation, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi says that Yogi Adityanath’s bulldozer is a topic of discussion across the city. Akhilesh Yadav is sad because criminals and gangsters had built his palaces during his reign but now he is helplessly watching them being demolished.

Let us inform that the Yogi government in UP says that it has taken action against the properties of 33 top mafia of the state worth Rs 742 crore. CM Yogi says that under PM Awas Yojana, houses will be built for the poor on the vacant land.

On this, Udayveer Singh of SP claims that bulldozers have also been run on the homes of the poor. People’s houses in Ayodhya were also demolished while acquiring land for the temple complex. Why does the government not give compensation for this?

To this the BJP spokesperson says that everything (demolition across the state) has happened as per the law. No one can take possession of the property of the poor by force. We are ready to contest this election for this reason. People are with us.

To this, Singh in turn questioned why the BJP did not take action against properties belonging to the likes of former MP Dhananjay Singh, who has been declared absconding by the court. Is it because he belongs to the same caste as the CM?