Why calm on the attack against Hindus today, who gave advice to Shiv Sena on Hindutva? Sanjay Raut took a jibe at Modi government

Raut wrote that Hindu temples are being attacked in Bangladesh. Hindu settlements are being burnt. The honor of Hindu girls is under attack. The Hindu society in Bangladesh is somehow living under the shadow of fear.

Shiv Sena has once again targeted the Modi government through its mouthpiece Saamana. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has surrounded the Modi government on the issue of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and migration to Kashmir.

In the editorial of Saamana, Raut wrote that in the last 15 days, 220 Hindu-Sikh families from the Kashmir Valley have taken shelter in refugee camps in Jammu. Those who taught the lesson of Hindutva to Shiv Sena, they do not see the exodus and killing of Hindus in Kashmir today.

Raut wrote that Hindu temples are being attacked in Bangladesh and Hindu settlements are being burnt, the honor of Hindu girls is being attacked. The Hindu society in Bangladesh is somehow living under the shadow of fear. But the hollow Hindutvavadis of Maharashtra are no longer concerned with the plight of the Hindus of Bangladesh. It is also the duty of the Modi government to protect the burning Hindus in Kashmir and Bangladesh.

With this, it has been written in Saamana that BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has suggested military action on Bangladesh to protect Hindutva. Modi government should follow this advice.

It has also been written in Saamana that people say that Shiv Sena left Hindutva for power, can people forget the marriage fixed for power with Mehbooba Mufti’s party in Jammu and Kashmir? In the name of national interest, he had eaten the glory of power by joining hands directly with the separatist terrorists.

Shiv Sena also said that today not only Hindus are in danger but India is in danger! Prime Minister Modi unfurled the country’s tallest tricolor at the Red Fort as the target of 100 crore vaccines was met. That’s right, but the way the Chinese, Pakistan, Bangladeshis are raiding the border fearlessly, is that grand, stunning tricolor safe? Will have to consider this.