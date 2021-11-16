Why can poor oral health increase the risk of COVID-19? Why having bad oral health could raise the risk of COVID

Not brushing your teeth may cost you a visit to the dentist – but since the pandemic struck, it could cause even bigger problems. There is growing evidence that poor oral health increases the risk posed by COVID.

Research shows that people who have poor oral health can develop more severe symptoms if they become infected with Kovid. COVID patients who have gum disease are 3.5 times more likely to be admitted to intensive care with COVID than patients without the disease. They are 4.5 times more likely to need to be put on a ventilator and nine times more likely to die from COVID.

This may sound shocking, but the fact that there is a link between oral health and COVID, comes to mind when one considers the link between oral hygiene and other diseases. Poor oral hygiene is linked to making many other diseases worse. This mainly happens when it goes unnoticed for a long period of time, leading to dysbiosis – where the bacteria in the mouth change from a peaceful state to an aggressive one.

Once mouth bacteria multiply, they can cause gum disease, chewing through the tissues of the mouth and entering the bloodstream. And once there, these bacteria can flow around the body and settle in various organs, thereby increasing the level of inflammation and aggravating various specific and chronic diseases over time.

Indeed, if this happens, there is hardly any part of the body that cannot potentially be affected. Poor oral health can affect the heart, raise blood pressure and make diabetes worse by raising blood sugar levels. It has also been linked to premature birth, arthritis, kidney diseases, respiratory disease and even some neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s.

Is the same happening with Kovid?: Possibly so. Compared to people with mild or moderate symptoms, people with severe COVID have higher levels of a specific disease-promoting substance (called CRP). Some people with severe COVID also suffer what is called a “cytokine storm”, where the immune system overreacts to fight the virus and at the same time damages the body’s own tissues.

Research shows that even people with poor oral health sometimes have elevated levels of CRP and cytokines – suggesting that gum disease may trigger the same enthusiastic immune response as COVID (though to a lesser extent). ). So if two illnesses are encountered at the same time, in which the coronavirus and invasive mouth bacteria are both circulating in the bloodstream, it is possible that they may trigger an accompanying immune response to damage the body’s own tissues, causing People’s conditions may be worse.

However, we currently understand very little about how exactly oral hygiene and COVID interact, and it may be that they are combining in other ways to make the disease worse. For example, a major problem with COVID and other respiratory viral diseases is bacterial superinfection. These are areas that are directly infected with the virus – such as the lungs and respiratory tract – that are simultaneously infected with the bacteria.

Bacterial superinfections are common in people who have covid, and they are much more common in people with severe illness. It is not known exactly what effect they have, but it is reasonable to assume that these concurrent infections increase the risk of serious illness and death. During the pandemic, studies have shown that a large proportion of people who died from COVID – in some cases, 50% – were also infected with the bacteria at the same time.

If someone has poor oral hygiene, it can increase the risk of superinfection. Poor oral hygiene means more aggressive bacteria in the mouth, which can easily get into the respiratory tract and lungs through inhalation to initiate superinfection. More than that, poor oral health can also help the coronavirus to infect the body. Enzymes from the bacteria that cause gum disease can alter the surface of the mouth and respiratory tract, making it easier for other microbes – such as coronaviruses – to reach and grow on these surfaces.

With the passage of time it will become clear how oral health affects the progression of COVID. For some people, all of these mechanisms may be running at the same time. But in the meantime, there is ample evidence to consider that poor oral health increases complications from COVID, especially in people who already have diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease. suffering from diseases like conditions.

That’s why it is more important than ever to pay adequate attention to oral hygiene. This means brushing with fluoridated toothpaste for at least two minutes twice a day and visiting the dentist regularly. Hopefully you won’t catch the coronavirus, but if you do, good oral health and taking care of your mouth can significantly reduce your risk of developing serious symptoms of the disease.

The author is a Senior Research Fellow at the School of Dentistry, University of Central Lancashire and a PhD candidate with a Specialist Care Dentist at the School of Dentistry, respectively.