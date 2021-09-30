Why Capt. Amarinder meets NSA Doval: Capt. Amarinder Singh on his visit to NSA Ajit Doval and Pakistani drones in Punjab on national security threats

Just a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. Nowadays, every meeting of the captain is being interpreted politically. This led to speculation about Doval’s visit. Why did we meet, what happened? Such questions began to float in the fog. But by answering these questions, the captain himself ended the speculation. The captain said they met on issues of national security, especially about the dangers of Pakistani drones in Punjab.



Not the Chief Minister, but Punjab is ours: Amarinder

Capt Amarinder is emphasizing these days that Punjab being a border province is very sensitive from the point of view of national security. To prevent Sidhu from becoming the Chief Minister, he used the same logic that ordering such a person in the border province would be a big threat to national security. “I usually hold meetings on national security issues,” the captain told NDTV after meeting NSA Doval. Now even though I am not the Chief Minister, Punjab is ours. We worry about what is happening. Drones are coming, weapons are coming.

Those drones that aren’t handled care about them: Captain.

The captain continued, ‘I’ve been watching for the last four and a half years. We can see what came in the drone we got. Where did those who did not get it get it? What is the purpose of those weapons, explosives? Now RDX is also being put in children’s tiffins. This is of course a matter of concern. I have also seen the worst phase of Punjab. I don’t want to let what happened before and after Blue Star happen. 35 thousand Punjabis died, 1700 policemen were found. That is why we spoke on national issues.

Pakistan is creating problems in Punjab

A new type of security challenge has arisen for India in the Punjab region bordering Pakistan. The challenge is the supply of weapons and drugs by drones. Since 2019, Pakistan has been supplying dangerous weapons and explosives by drones. Punjab shares a 553 km border with Pakistan. Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Fazilka and Ferozepur districts border Pakistan. The 149 km range is extremely unsafe for drone intrusion.



Smuggling of weapons from drugs

Pakistan supplies dangerous weapons such as AK-47s, explosives, grenades and narcotics with the help of small drones. Dangerous cocktails of ISI, pro-Khalistan and terrorists are involved in a nefarious attempt to destabilize India through illegal weapons and drugs. In most cases, these drones manage to escape by dropping weapons or drugs.