Why compensation is needed to close the racial wealth gap

In addition, in the 20th century, the federal government promoted homeownership in a harshly discriminatory manner that benefited white families and sidelined African Americans. For example, the Federal Housing Administration excludes black Americans from programs that give white applicants access to easy credit to purchase homes. And while the GI Bill helped returning veterans from World War II buy homes and business development, these provisions were applied disproportionately, often to the detriment of black people. In short, the federal government promoted the ownership of white property and helped to create a racial divide in wealth.

business and economy Updates Sep 24, 2021, 4:27 PM ET

The federal government is not only to blame; It is the only government institution capable of meeting the repayment loan. All state and municipal annual budgets combined amount to less than $3.5 trillion. Even if they collectively attempt to meet the bill of over $11 trillion, they will have to devote all of their financial resources to repairs for four consecutive years, reducing their ability to provide any service to their constituents. will be disabled.

The federal government’s response to the Great Recession of 2007-9 and the current pandemic shows that it can rapidly mobilize resources and spend large sums of money without raising taxes. Federal spending to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 has now exceeded $6 trillion. Resources can be mobilized for repairs.

But so far there has been little progress. Proposed congressional legislation to establish a commission on African American compensation does not provide an assurance that redress will be forthcoming. Among its flaws, Bill, HR 40/s. 40, does not contain any instructions that may guide a commission or ensure that it prepares a revaluation plan capable of bridging the funding gap.

As a practical matter, our book outlines two criteria that can be used to establish eligibility for receipt of revaluation. First, the government could impose a lineage standard: a person would need to have at least one ancestor who was a slave in the United States.

Second, an identification standard is required: Indemnity recipients will be required to show that, for at least 12 years prior to the enactment of a reassessment plan or the establishment of a study commission for reassessment, their self-identity as Black, Negro, as was done. African American or Afro-American. This criterion would prevent someone who is living as white from claiming eligibility for abrupt reassignment if there is a monetary benefit derived from being a descendant of a slave.

Congress would need to authorize the Treasury and the Federal Reserve to make payments.

Re-evaluation can be summarized as a program of acceptance, Prevention and closure of gross injustice. The acknowledgment is a guilty party’s confession that it has made a terrible mistake, as well as a promise to compensate. Redress is an act of restitution, which involves direct compensatory payments to members of the aggrieved community. The closure is mutual recognition by the guilty party and the aggrieved community that the redress is adequate and that the account has been settled.