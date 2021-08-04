Why Covid Took Off in California, Again

Between the reinstated mask warrants and the growing number of coronavirus cases, this summer is starting to look a bit too much like 2020.

Even in California, a state with a far above average vaccination rate, the number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 has nearly doubled in the past two weeks, according to a New York Times database. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s coronavirus spread map shows California bathed in orange and red, reporting the highest levels of transmission.

So how did we come to this?

Well, what happens in California is a story that unfolds across the country. Summer ushered in more socializing and fewer restrictions, just as the hugely contagious Delta variant gained a foothold.

Andrew Noymer, professor of public health at the University of California at Irvine, used a very Californian analogy to explain it to me: “Delta is love at first sight and loosening restrictions is the wind” – and they joined their forces. forces to create a threat like a dangerous forest fire.