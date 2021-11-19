Why Crypto.com Is Putting Its Name on the Staples Center



It was then, at a time when cryptocurrency prices were plummeting, that Mr. Marszalek decided to rebrand Monaco. He contacted Matt Blaze, a professor of cryptography at the University of Pennsylvania, who has owned the crypto.com domain name for 25 years. At the time, Mr. Blaze had refused to participate with a web address and was Public contempt New Digital Gold Rush.

But this time Mr. Blaze could not resist. In a July 2018 blog post, he wrote that he had “received a growing barrage of offers, many of which are clearly unrealistic, but some of which are, obviously, eye-catching, for the crypto.com domain.” He said he “has left most of them behind, but it has become increasingly clear that holding the domain is less and less meaningful to me.”

Mr Blaze, now a professor at Georgetown University, declined to comment. In a white room zoom interview in Hong Kong, Mr. Marszalek also declined to discuss what he paid for the crypto.com domain name, but pointed to an article on the tech site The Verge that could address millions. .

In an interview, Mr. Marszalek, 42, an entrepreneur of Polish descent, said that Crypto.com and its parent company, Foris Technology, are headquartered in Singapore. Crypto.com’s trading app, which allows people to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ether and 150 other digital currencies, monetizes transactions. Mr Marshalek said the company was profitable but did not provide accurate figures.

“This year, as with all cryptocurrency businesses, the market is unprecedented,” he said. He added that between April and June, Crypto.com accounted for about a quarter of Coinbase’s revenue, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, which earned 2.2 billion during that period.

According to CoinMarketCap, a site that tracks cryptocurrency trading and prices, Crypto.com is only the ninth largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of daily volume. Yet Bull Market has allowed the company to fund the i-popping marketing push.