Why Democrats May Have a Long Wait if They Lose Their Grip on Washington
Often, the party out of power is worried about whether it will win again. At the moment, the government-controlled party is plunging into the political wilderness.
Democrats now have the Washington Triumph – command of both the White House and the House of Representatives. If last week’s election results in Virginia and elsewhere have any indication, they may not be sustained after next November’s midterm elections. And it will be a decade or so before Trifacta wins again.
The unusual structure of the US government, with the reflexive tendency of voters to examine the party in power, makes it difficult for any party to maintain a long-term grip on both the White House and Congress.
Since World War II, political parties have waited an average of 14 years to gain full control after losing a government. Only one president – Harry Truman – lost Congress and then took it again. In each case, they have seized it, despite obstacles we can scarcely imagine. “
It would be foolish to predict the outcome of the next decade’s elections. Still, it would be hard for today’s Democrats to disregard this long history. Not only do Democrats have a particularly narrow majority, but they also face a number of structural deficits in the House and Senate that make it difficult to translate a majority of popular votes into a ruling majority.
The past of a divided government is bitter for democracy.
The party has won national popular votes in seven of the last eight presidential elections, but still struggles to gather enough power to implement its agenda. This has led to an increase in ongoing negotiations on a larger democratic spending package, which seems to be the last chance for progressives to push the ambitious agenda forward.
And this has fueled intense internal democratic debate over the party’s message and strategy, which usually occurs after an election defeat, with moderate and progressive quarrels over whether the party needs to take a back seat to cling to its highly educated cadres. To its majority. The strong Republicans, who appeared in Virginia and New Jersey last week, have re-charged in another round.
But given the long history of the president’s party struggling to stay in power, one wonders what policies, tactics or messages will help Democrats emerge from a divided government.
As soon as the new party took over the White House, political winds began to blow against the president’s party. For decades, political scientists have observed so-called thermostatic reactions in public opinion, in which voters are easily persuaded to lower the temperature when the government is too hot on either side. This pattern goes back to the research of the survey and helps to explain why the election of Barack Obama led to the Tea Party or the election of Donald Trump led to record support for immigration.
The president’s party has an additional burden on the ballot box. A section of the electorate prefers a gridlock and a divided government and votes for control and balance against the president. And the party that comes out of power takes advantage of the vote, either because the president’s opponents are determined to stop their agenda, or because the president’s supporters are complacent.
What to know about the 2021 Virginia election
Democrats can still hope to not lose control of Congress in 2022, but Mr. Biden’s declining approval rating makes that less likely. Historically, only presidents with strong recognition ratings have managed to avoid the mid-term curse. And since the Democrats have only the smallest majority in the House and Senate, any loss would be enough to break the tripartite.
If the Democrats are going to get Trifacta again, 2024 is their best chance. When the president wants to be re-elected, the president’s party usually falls behind, perhaps because presidential elections provide a clear choice between two parties, not just a referendum on the party in power. And in the House, it’s easy to imagine a democratic reunion in 2024, albeit a far cry.
Takeaways from the 2021 elections
The Senate, however, may be a different and ultimately sad story for Democrats.
In the short term, the president’s party is relatively vulnerable to mid-term losses in the Senate, as only one-third of seats will be secured. And the president’s party doesn’t usually have to defend much in its first half, as it did six years ago when it lost most of the seats it fought – when the party out of power did well on its way to winning the White House. This is what reduces some of the democratic losses in 2022.
But if 2024 represents an opening for a Democratic bounce-back in the House, it may not offer a favorable chance in the Senate. Democrats will not have a chance to reclaim any Senate seats they could lose in 2022. And they will have to defend the seats they won six years ago in their 2018 midterm route, which includes some of the trusted Republican states like West Virginia, Ohio and so on. Montana. They may need all that space to keep or reclaim the Senate – and Trifacta.
The Democratic grip on the Senate relies on Republican-leaning states because Democrats have significant losses in the chamber. The party excels in states with relatively small populations, but each state receives two senators, regardless of population.
The size of the Democratic inconvenience in the Senate could be increased: Mr. Biden won 25 states, in the end, and Democrats today control the chamber by a margin of a tiebreaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.
But the Democratic majority is low and there are some chances to strengthen it: there are only 27 states in 2020 where Mr Biden was within five points of victory. And there are only 19 states where Mr Biden has won more than them. Nationwide, Republicans could easily win more seats if they take advantage of the favorable political climate.
While leading such tremendous structural gains in the Republican Chamber, some Democrats fear that by the end of the 2024 election, they will have lost just 43 Senate seats. If Mr. Biden wins re-election, Republicans could claim more seats in 2026. The path back to the Democratic Triumph will be difficult.
Even if Democrats stop their Senate losses next year, it will still be a long way to go to control the chamber. Until a new Republican president is elected, he may struggle to win back, when the parties will again have the advantage of leaving power.
