The president’s party has an additional burden on the ballot box. A section of the electorate prefers a gridlock and a divided government and votes for control and balance against the president. And the party that comes out of power takes advantage of the vote, either because the president’s opponents are determined to stop their agenda, or because the president’s supporters are complacent.

Democrats can still hope to not lose control of Congress in 2022, but Mr. Biden’s declining approval rating makes that less likely. Historically, only presidents with strong recognition ratings have managed to avoid the mid-term curse. And since the Democrats have only the smallest majority in the House and Senate, any loss would be enough to break the tripartite.

If the Democrats are going to get Trifacta again, 2024 is their best chance. When the president wants to be re-elected, the president’s party usually falls behind, perhaps because presidential elections provide a clear choice between two parties, not just a referendum on the party in power. And in the House, it’s easy to imagine a democratic reunion in 2024, albeit a far cry.

The Senate, however, may be a different and ultimately sad story for Democrats.

In the short term, the president’s party is relatively vulnerable to mid-term losses in the Senate, as only one-third of seats will be secured. And the president’s party doesn’t usually have to defend much in its first half, as it did six years ago when it lost most of the seats it fought – when the party out of power did well on its way to winning the White House. This is what reduces some of the democratic losses in 2022.

But if 2024 represents an opening for a Democratic bounce-back in the House, it may not offer a favorable chance in the Senate. Democrats will not have a chance to reclaim any Senate seats they could lose in 2022. And they will have to defend the seats they won six years ago in their 2018 midterm route, which includes some of the trusted Republican states like West Virginia, Ohio and so on. Montana. They may need all that space to keep or reclaim the Senate – and Trifacta.

The Democratic grip on the Senate relies on Republican-leaning states because Democrats have significant losses in the chamber. The party excels in states with relatively small populations, but each state receives two senators, regardless of population.