Why Denis Shapovalov Is Having a Wimbledon to Remember

WIMBLEDON, England – As she coached him in Toronto as a child, Tessa Shapovalova told her young son not to worry about balls spinning over his head when he went to the net . One day, she said, he would be big enough to reach them.

“From an early age, I was never a player who expected my opponent to make mistakes,” Denis Shapovalov said on Wednesday. “I always wanted to be the one to dictate. I would always come to the net from 10, 12, lobbing over there, dropping points.

“My mom always said to me, ‘Later, you’re going to grow up, and that’s going to be an advantage for you. It’s something that belongs to you. You have to keep it and maintain it for the future.

Shapovalov, 22, reached his first semi-final in a Grand Slam tournament at Wimbledon, where he will face Novak Djokovic on Friday in hopes of becoming the first Canadian to reach the final here since 2016.