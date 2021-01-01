Why Dhoni was made a guide: Making Dhoni a guide is one way Ganguly uses his experience: …

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been made the mentor of the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup to take advantage of his vast experience.

The BCCI on Wednesday surprised everyone by announcing that Dhoni will be the guide of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup to be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17.



Mahi’s complaint to BCCI over Dhoni’s mentor, what is the whole matter

Ganguly said in a BCCI tweet, “Incorporating Dhoni into the team is a way to use his vast experience for the T20 World Cup. I thank Dhoni for accepting the BCCI’s offer to help the team in this tournament.”

One of the most successful captains in the history of Indian cricket, wicketkeeper-batsman Dhoni has led India to two World Cup titles – the Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in India in 2011.

Dhoni is currently with his Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings and is preparing for the T20 league to resume in the United Arab Emirates from September 1. Meanwhile, his appointment has also been challenged.

Another member of Team India, Corona, is in danger of a final test starting tomorrow

According to the Lodha Committee reforms, a person cannot hold two posts. According to the complainant, Dhoni is the captain of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings and now it is against the rules to guide him. This is a violation of Article 38 (4) of the BCCI Constitution.

The complainant is none other than former Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association official Sanjeev Gupta. The same Sanjeev Gupta who has already lodged written complaints against several players and board officials. Earlier, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly were also on his radar.