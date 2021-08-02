Why did Abhishek break his engagement with Karishma because he married Aishwarya who is 3 years older, you will be surprised to know the reason!

New Delhi. Abhishek and Aish’s pair is one of the most special couples in Bollywood. The example of whose relationship is given. Apart from being beautiful, Aishwarya Rai has been one of the highest-paid actresses. Whereas Abhishek has been a flop actor. But even after marrying Abhishek, there has been no rift in the love between the two regarding these things. Few people would know that Ash is 3 years older than Abhishek. Even after this, why did Abhishek marry Aish who is 3 years older than him. When Abhishek was asked this question during an interview, he made a big disclosure explaining the reason behind it.

While disclosing things related to his marriage in an interview, Abhishek had told that he did not marry Ash, 3 years older than him, seeing his beauty, but because she was more beautiful from outside than inside. Huh. He is a wonderful person. Apart from this, Abhishek also told that I have married Ash who lives at home without makeup.

Abhishek wanted to marry Karishma before Aishwarya

Before Ash, Abhishek had a relationship with Karisma Kapoor, not only that, both of them were even engaged. The close proximity between the two was the subject of discussion in the media. But there came a time when the relationship between the two suddenly got shattered. The engagement of both of them broke up. Karisma had revealed in an interview that she could never find a better person like Abhishek and a better family like Bachchan family. When Karisma’s aunt Neetu Kapoor was asked about the break-up of the engagement, she refused to divulge anything in the matter.

The engagement was broken because of Abhishek

It is said that Jaya Bachchan was the biggest reason for the breakup of their engagement. Because Jaya did not like Karishma at all. In an interview, Jaya had told that the engagement was broken only because of Abhishek. According to the news, Karisma wanted to stay away from the Bachchan family after marriage. Abhishek was against this decision. And because of this, the relationship between the two could not happen and Abhishek had to break the engagement.

