Why did Akshay prefer patriotic films: Akshay Kumar.
Akshay Kumar handled 5 movies in Lockdown
Akshay Kumar is currently awaiting the release of ‘Bell Bottom’ which will be released on August 1 and he said that he is very excited to see the film on screen. Akshay Kumar said that he is really excited about the release of ‘Bell Bottom’ in cinemas. Hope everything goes well. Directed by Ranjit M Tiwari, Bell Bottom also stars Vani Kapoor, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi. It was filmed last year in Glasgow during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Was Akshay Kumar, known as a Bollywood player, scared to leave home during such a difficult time? Akshay Kumar said, ‘No, I didn’t think so because I told my creator Vashu Bhagnani to take care of everything and make sure everyone is responsible. We all followed protocol and everyone wore masks as well as washed their hands. Now there is only one week left for the film to be screened.
Akshay Kumar said that he recognized August 1st as an important day. “August 1 is a very important day for all of us because we know if people have lost interest in going to the cinema, even after a year and a half,” he said.
