Why did Akshay prefer patriotic films: Akshay Kumar.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has always expressed his love for his country in films like ‘Kesari’, ‘Airlift’, ‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty’ and ‘Mission Mars’. Akshay Kumar has proudly explained why patriotic films are loved so much.

Akshay Kumar is preparing for the screening of his upcoming film ‘Bell Bottom’, which is full of patriotism as he is a spy who will do anything to protect his countrymen. So, in your opinion, does a patriotic film make a great film? Akshay Kumar said that not only in India, everyone loves their country. That is why it is possible.



Akshay Kumar handled 5 movies in Lockdown

Akshay Kumar is currently awaiting the release of ‘Bell Bottom’ which will be released on August 1 and he said that he is very excited to see the film on screen. Akshay Kumar said that he is really excited about the release of ‘Bell Bottom’ in cinemas. Hope everything goes well. Directed by Ranjit M Tiwari, Bell Bottom also stars Vani Kapoor, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi. It was filmed last year in Glasgow during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Was Akshay Kumar, known as a Bollywood player, scared to leave home during such a difficult time? Akshay Kumar said, ‘No, I didn’t think so because I told my creator Vashu Bhagnani to take care of everything and make sure everyone is responsible. We all followed protocol and everyone wore masks as well as washed their hands. Now there is only one week left for the film to be screened.



Akshay Kumar said that he recognized August 1st as an important day. “August 1 is a very important day for all of us because we know if people have lost interest in going to the cinema, even after a year and a half,” he said.

