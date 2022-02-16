Why did Bappi Lahiri wear so much gold? himself told the reason

Famous singer Bappi Lahiri passed away late on Tuesday at the age of 69. Confirming the news of his death, his doctor said that Singer was facing several health problems. Bappi Lahiri is known as the ‘Disco King’. Along with this, the star singer was also very famous for his unusual dressing sense. Bappi Lahiri always used to wear heavy gold ornaments which made him different from everyone else.

Bappi Lahiri was never seen in public without gold, and even at times he faced trolls and mockery for this style. Bappi Lahiri talked about his style many times. He said that if he is ever seen laden with sleep, people are disappointed. But do you know how his fascination for gold started?

Lucky charm was gold: Talking about his love for gold, Bappi Lahiri said, “Sona is my lucky charm. When I recorded ‘Zakhmi’, my mother gave me a gold chain with a locket containing the name of God. When I got married, Mrs. Lahiri said that gold is very lucky. As my married life went on, my gold chains got bigger. But yes, the sleeping Ganpati around my neck keeps me safe.”

He told Hindustan Times in 2009, “Today if someone wears a gold chain, they say why are you copying Bappi. Very few people have such an image. Elvis Presley has a gold cross, Michael Jackson has sunglasses and Elton John has a hat.

Joke made about Gold Man image: Bappi Lahiri had told The Times of India that not everyone was happy with his ‘gold man image’. She had told that bygone actor Rajkumar met Bappi Lahiri at an event related to the industry, and commented on him. “Wow great. One by one jewellery, only mangalsutra is lacking. ,

Bappi Lahiri told The Indian Express in the year 2011 that such comments and people’s thinking never bothered him and he used to be concerned. He had said, “I know people make fun of me but I don’t mind, Sona is lucky for me. It’s my identity, like my music.”

Amitabh Bachchan of Music Industry: At the peak of his success in the 1980s and 1990s, he said in an interview that he was the ‘Amitabh Bachchan of the music industry’. He told Hindustan Times in 2009, “There is Amitabh Bachchan in the film industry and Bappi in the music industry. But Amitabh Bachchan is 12 years older than me.”

He also suggested that there is no one like him at the international level and said, “There is no competition, but there are singers who dress like me. Among the women, there’s Beyonce and there’s Shakira and in the men there’s 50 Cent, Eminem and of course, Akon…”

