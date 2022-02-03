Why did BJP remember RLD-Jayant Chaudhary amid elections? Rakesh Tikait told the whole story

As the date of elections in Uttar Pradesh is approaching, the politics is getting intensified. In all the districts of western UP, elections are to be held in the first phase itself, in such a situation, all the parties have given their full strength here. During the door to door campaign in the past, BJP leader Amit Shah, referring to the alliance of SP and Rashtriya Lok Dal, said that Jayant Chaudhary has chosen the wrong house. Rakesh Tikait was questioned on this statement of Shah.

During a conversation with ABP News, Tikait was asked why BJP and Amit Shah are now remembering RLD-Jayant Chaudhary? Rakesh Tikait answered this question of anchor Sumit Awasthi in his own style. Tikait said, “What do we know, brother? Who is going where, what is he doing? Talk to us on the issues of farmers. On that we can tell whose alliance can be with whom. Who’s going where? Who is giving what statement?”

After this Sumit Awasthi asks Rakesh Tikait – would the farmers want BJP and Rashtriya Lok Dal to have an alliance? Rakesh Tikait says on this, “We do not know whose alliance is being made with whom. We only know about our movement. And whoever’s government will come to the government of India or the state and if it makes any bill or law against the farmers, then we will oppose it. The rest of the government can come from anyone. Whose alliances are taking place, what is happening with whom, it doesn’t matter to us. ,

The anchor asked the next question- Amit Shah is saying that after the elections, what is your reaction to the farmers’ every demand? Rakesh Tikait while giving a blunt answer to this question said, “Why are you not agreeing before the elections? We got him messaged twice in the last 10 days, he is not ready to meet us. They do not want to implement the agreement in Delhi. We want to meet the government, the government is not meeting us.”

For information, let us tell you that on the alliance of Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary, Amit Shah had said that both are together only till the counting of votes. If the government is formed, Jayant bhai will leave and Azam Khan will sit. Shah had taunted that it was only by the distribution of tickets that one has understood what is going to happen next. After this statement of Amit Shah, Jayant Chaudhary had tweeted and said, ‘The big leaders of the country are worrying about me so much. feels good. It means, I am doing well!’

