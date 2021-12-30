Why did China change the names of 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh, an integral part of India?

China has announced the names of Chinese alphabets, Tibetan and Roman alphabets for 15 places in India’s northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as southern Tibet.

According to the Chinese government’s mouthpiece Global Times, China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs on Wednesday approved Chinese characters, Tibetan and Roman alphabets for 15 place names of Arunachal. China has given the Chinese name of Arunachal Pradesh as Zangnan. It has also been said in the news that this name is in accordance with the rules issued by the Chinese cabinet regarding geographical names.

The 15 places for which names with Chinese characters, Tibetan and Roman alphabets have been announced. It has eight residential places, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass. Earlier in 2017, the names of six places were kept by China.

China has always claimed Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet. However, the Indian government has rejected this claim of China many times. India has always considered Arunachal as an inseparable part. China has always opposed the visit of Indian politicians and officials to Arunachal to substantiate its claim. Let us tell you that there is a border about 3488 km long between India and China, which is called the Line of Actual Control.

According to the news of the Global Times, the eight residential places that China has named. They include Seongkejong and Daglungjong in Kona County of Shannan Region, Manigang, Duding and Migpen in Medog County of Nyingchi, Goling in Jiyu County of Nyingchi, Danga and Mejag in Lunzhe County in Shannan Region.

In addition there are four mountainous areas Wamori, Deu Ri, Lungzhub Ri and Kunmingxingje Fang. The two rivers that have been given Chinese names are Sheongmo and Dulan and are named after a mountain pass in Kona County. The report quoted expert Lian Xingmil from the Beijing-based Sino-Tibetan Science Research Center as part of a national survey of names of places that have existed for hundreds of years. He also said that it is a legitimate move and it is the sovereignty of China to name them according to their own. More places to be named in the future. ,With PTI inputs,

