Why did India expel women diplomats from Afghanistan? The issue was raised at the all-party meeting

The woman Afghan MP, who was deported from Kabul to Delhi, also raised a number of issues at the all-party meeting today. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said the meeting was attended by 37 leaders from 31 political parties. The issue of Afghanistan was discussed in detail throughout the meeting. The issue of report by Afghan woman MP Rangina Kargar was also mentioned in the meeting. After the meeting, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We raised the issue of a woman Afghan diplomat who was deported. He said it was a mistake, it will not happen again and they will look into the matter. The situation in Afghanistan has completely changed since the Taliban took power. People are fleeing from there and those who have stopped are spending every moment in the shadow of fear. They are always afraid that they will never know when they will be killed. Meanwhile, the people of Afghanistan are waiting for India. India is constantly evicting its people from there, including many Afghans, but one woman MP has made serious allegations against India. “We cannot expect that from a country like India,” he said.

Report submitted on 20 AugustRangina Kargar, a Lok Sabha member from Faryab province in Afghanistan, told The Indian Express that she had arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport on a Fly Dubai flight from Istanbul in early August 20. Rangina Kargar had a diplomatic / official passport which facilitates visa-free travel with India under mutual arrangement. He said she had visited India several times before with the same passport but nothing like that had happened to her before.

I was not treated well – MPHe said immigration officials stopped him and told him to stop. Officials later said he would have to talk to his superiors about it. He was detained for two hours and then flown back to Istanbul via Dubai on the same plane. The female MP said they deported me, I was treated like a criminal. I was not given my passport in Dubai. It was delivered to me directly in Istanbul.

Expectations from IndiaThe female MP said that what they did to me was not good. The situation has changed in Kabul and I hope the Indian government will help Afghan women. He said authorities did not give any reason for the deportation, but it was probably related to the changed political situation in Kabul and perhaps security. A Foreign Ministry source said he was not aware of the incident.

Two MPs had reached IndiaTwo days after the deportation of women MPs, India welcomed two Sikh MPs from Afghanistan, Narinder Singh Khalsa and Anarkali Kaur Honyar. Honyar is the first Sikh woman to enter the Afghan parliament. Unlike Kargar, both of them had reached Delhi by Indian Airlines. Kargar said the flights were for Indians and Afghan Indians, not Afghans.

India is our friend – MP“I never expected this from Gandhiji’s India,” Kargar said. We have always been friends of India, we have a strategic relationship with India and we have a historic relationship with India. But in this situation, he has treated a woman and an MP like that. He told me at the airport, ‘Sorry, we can’t do anything for you.