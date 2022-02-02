Why did Kangana Ranaut say thank you to Nawazuddin Siddiqui? Picture going viral! Why did Kangana Ranaut say thank you to Nawazuddin Siddiqui? The picture of both is going viral!

Kangana Ranaut with this picture

Along with this picture, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Nawazuddin sir hosted team #tikuwedssdheru at his new bungalow last night..thanks sir for the beautiful evening.” After this this picture and his post are being liked a lot and people are commenting on it continuously!

It is rarely seen that Kangana Ranaut goes to any party, although she had alleged some time ago that she has been sidelined and she is not invited to parties.

It is famous about Kangana Ranaut that she speaks her words quite frankly and is often dominated on social media. Some time ago, a lot of controversies had also surfaced about him and his Twitter account was blocked.

At present, he is calm and for a long time no statement has come from his side. The film for which Kangana Ranaut had reached Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s party is going to be very spectacular.

Apart from this, talk about Kangana Ranaut, she is going to come after some time to make a big bang from the film Dhakad.

She will do strong action in this film and it has already been revealed in its teaser and posters. Fans are waiting for the film.