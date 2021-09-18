Why did Louisiana’s electric grid fail in Hurricane Ido?

The storm damaged eight high-voltage transmission lines that supply electricity to the company’s towers throughout the state, as well as to New Orleans. Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses were without electricity for days. According to Entergy, Ida damaged or destroyed 31,000 poles that carry low-voltage distribution lines in the neighborhood, nearly twice as many as Hurricane Katrina.

Lawmakers and regulators require utilities to ensure safe, reliable service at an affordable cost. The grid failure after Ida is the latest demonstration of how power companies are struggling to meet those obligations as climate change increases the frequency and severity of extreme weather. In California, electricity providers have been forced in recent years to shut off power to thousands of customers to prevent their equipment from starting wildfires and reduce energy demand during heat waves. In February, the grid across most of Texas failed during a winter storm, leaving millions without electricity and for days of summer.

While Entergy is upgrading its transmission network to tolerate wind speeds in excess of 140 mph, much of the transmission equipment in and around New Orleans is around 110 mph, or Category 2 wind gusts. were built to withstand storms. That’s according to an analysis of regulatory filings and other company records by McCullough Research, a consulting firm based in Portland, Ore., that advises power companies and government agencies.

Entergy said the analysis was inaccurate, but would not reveal how many of its transmission structures were built to withstand 150 mph winds. The company has said that its towers met safety standards at the time of installation, but older standards often had wind speeds below 150 mph.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, a professional group whose guidelines are widely followed by utilities and other industries, recommends that power companies that operate in areas prone to hurricanes install such equipment. are capable of withstanding major storms and can quickly return service if the system fails. In coastal areas of Louisiana, for example, it states that large transmission equipment must be designed to withstand winds of up to 150 mph.