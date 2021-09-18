Why did Louisiana’s electric grid fail in Hurricane Ido?
A few weeks before Hurricane Ida knocked out power to much of Louisiana, leaving its residents exposed to extreme heat and humidity, the chief executive of Entergy, the state’s largest utility company, told Wall Street that it was affecting power lines. And was upgrading equipment to withstand the mass. storm
Executive, Leo P. “Creating greater resilience into our systems is a constant focus,” Denault told financial analysts on a conference call on August 4, adding that Entergy was replacing its towers and poles with equipment “to handle high wind”. Capable of” loading and flood level. “
Mr Denault’s statements will soon be subjected to a rigorous examination. On the last Sunday of August, Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana and dealt a catastrophic blow to Entergy’s power lines, towers and pillars, many of which had been built decades earlier to withstand much weaker storms. The company didn’t upgrade or replace a lot of equipment with more modern gear designed to survive the 150 mph wind gusts that Ida endured on the state.
A hurricane like Ida would have been a challenge for any power system built over several decades that contained a mix of old and new equipment. But some energy experts said Entergy was clearly not prepared for a Category 4 hurricane, despite what officials have said about efforts to bolster its network.
The storm damaged eight high-voltage transmission lines that supply electricity to the company’s towers throughout the state, as well as to New Orleans. Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses were without electricity for days. According to Entergy, Ida damaged or destroyed 31,000 poles that carry low-voltage distribution lines in the neighborhood, nearly twice as many as Hurricane Katrina.
Lawmakers and regulators require utilities to ensure safe, reliable service at an affordable cost. The grid failure after Ida is the latest demonstration of how power companies are struggling to meet those obligations as climate change increases the frequency and severity of extreme weather. In California, electricity providers have been forced in recent years to shut off power to thousands of customers to prevent their equipment from starting wildfires and reduce energy demand during heat waves. In February, the grid across most of Texas failed during a winter storm, leaving millions without electricity and for days of summer.
While Entergy is upgrading its transmission network to tolerate wind speeds in excess of 140 mph, much of the transmission equipment in and around New Orleans is around 110 mph, or Category 2 wind gusts. were built to withstand storms. That’s according to an analysis of regulatory filings and other company records by McCullough Research, a consulting firm based in Portland, Ore., that advises power companies and government agencies.
Entergy said the analysis was inaccurate, but would not reveal how many of its transmission structures were built to withstand 150 mph winds. The company has said that its towers met safety standards at the time of installation, but older standards often had wind speeds below 150 mph.
The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, a professional group whose guidelines are widely followed by utilities and other industries, recommends that power companies that operate in areas prone to hurricanes install such equipment. are capable of withstanding major storms and can quickly return service if the system fails. In coastal areas of Louisiana, for example, it states that large transmission equipment must be designed to withstand winds of up to 150 mph.
“If your customers are out of power for three or four weeks today, it’s going to be unacceptable,” said Nelson Bingel, president of the National Electrical Safety Code, a group of engineers standards developed for different industries.
Entergy’s decisions, which serve three million customers in Louisiana and three other states before Ida hit, are coming under scrutiny as regulators, lawmakers and residents try to figure out why for so long. Why were so many people left without electricity till now? The New Orleans City Council, which oversees Entergy’s operations in the city, has scheduled a hearing for Wednesday.
The central question is whether Entergy moved fast enough to upgrade its equipment, given the increasing speed of the storm. The company says that it has acted diligently. Its critics argue that it dragged its feet.
Residents said they may also question whether state regulators and city officials have done enough to require Entergy to upgrade their equipment more quickly. The company has to get approval for new investments and the electricity rate increases that pay for them. Utility regulators may require companies to increase spending or target it for specific upgrades. Some energy experts have also suggested that regulators consider requiring utilities to build more power lines underground, a costly approach that comes with its own problems.
Initial reviews have focused on why it took two days to restart the $210 million natural gas-fired plant the company opened in New Orleans last year, which it said was in the aftermath of the storm. Including will provide electricity during periods of high demand. But energy experts say it’s much more concerning that several of the company’s lines went down — and did so for the second year in a row.
Last year, Hurricane Laura, a Category 4 hurricane, destroyed and damaged hundreds of Entergy’s towers and poles in southwestern Louisiana. In April, Entergy told the Louisiana Public Service Commission, which regulates its operations out of New Orleans, that the company had strengthened its equipment, including the installation of stronger distribution poles in coastal areas, particularly high Weak to winds.
Michelle P. Borg, which is responsible for transmission in Entergy’s Louisiana operations, told regulators that because it was too expensive to make the entire network resilient, Entergy pursued “targeted programs that cost-effectively reduce reliability risks.” We do.”
In a statement, Entergy said its spending on transmission was working out, noting that Ida destroyed or damaged 508 transmission structures, compared to 1,909 during Laura and 1,003 during Katrina. The company said its annual investment in transmissions in Louisiana and New Orleans has grown over the past eight years and totaled $926 million in 2020, when it spent massive amounts on repairs after Laura. The company spent $471 million on transmission in 2019.
“The facts of this storm support that we have made substantial progress in terms of resilience since the storms that affected our system in the early 2000s – both in general and with respect to transmission in particular. ,” said Entergy spokesman Jerry Nappi.
The company declined to provide an age limit for the age of the damaged or destroyed transmission structures and the damaged distribution poles and equipment. Mr Nappi acknowledged that the distribution poles suffered extensive destruction and were not built to withstand winds of 130 to 150 mph
“Substantial additional investment will be needed to reduce the difficulty and avoid long distances as increasingly powerful storms occur with increasing frequency,” he said in an email. “We are pursuing much needed federal support for the necessary additional hardening without compromising the affordability of the electricity on which our customers and communities depend.”
The company’s plea for more help comes as President Biden is pushing to upgrade and expand the country’s power system to address climate change as well as harden equipment against disasters. Part of their plan involves spending billions of dollars on transmission lines. Mr Biden also wants to provide incentives for clean energy sources such as solar and wind power and batteries – the kind of reform that community leaders in New Orleans have sought for years and Entergy has often pushed back.
Susan Guidry, a former New Orleans City Council member, said she opposed construction of the new natural gas plant, located in a low-lying area near a neighborhood of mostly African Americans and Vietnamese Americans. Instead, it emphasized on upgrades in transmission and distribution systems and greater investments in solar power and batteries. The council eventually approved Entergy’s plans for the plant over his objections.
“One of the things we argued about was that they should upgrade the transmission lines instead of building a peaking plant,” Ms Guidry said.
In addition, she said, she called on the company to replace wooden poles in the neighborhood with those made of stronger materials.
Robert McCullough, principal of McCullough Research, said it was difficult to understand why Entergy didn’t upgrade the towers and pillars more quickly.
“Wood poles no longer have the expected lifespan in the face of climate change,” he said. “Given repeated failures, it is going to be cost-effective to replace them with more durable alternatives that can survive repeated Category 4 storms in many circumstances, including moving to metal poles.”
If Entergy had invested more in its transmission and distribution lines and solar panels and battery systems, some green energy activists argued, the city and state would not face as widespread and prolonged power shortages as after Ida. Had to do
“Entergy Louisiana must be held accountable for this,” said Logan Atkinson Burke, executive director of the Alliance for Affordable Clean Energy.
Entergy has argued that a natural gas plant was a more economical and reliable option for providing electricity during periods of high demand than solar panels and batteries.
Mr Biden’s energy secretary, Jennifer Granholm, said Ida highlighted the need for a larger investment in the electric grid. This could include more power lines serving homes and businesses below ground. Buried wire will protect them from winds, although the lines may be difficult to reach during floods.
“Clearly, as New Orleans builds back, it really has to build better in some areas,” Ms Granholm said in an interview this month.
Entergy spokesman Mr. Nappi said distribution lines are already underground in parts of New Orleans and elsewhere, but burying more of them would be costly. “Distribution assets can be built through engineering or grounding to withstand extreme winds, but at significant cost and disruption to customers and the community,” he said.
