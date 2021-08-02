Why did Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla not marry any Bollywood hero?

New Delhi. Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla, one of the beautiful actresses of the Bollywood industry, still rule the hearts of people. Both have worked in more than one film in their time. Along with acting, people used to spend their lives on the beauty of both. Both were among the top actresses of Bollywood at that time. However, today Juhi Chawla has turned away from films. But she remains connected with the fans through social media. At the same time, Madhuri Dixit is seen as a judge in reality shows. Once both had told why they did not marry any film star?

Actually, many actors were impressed by the beauty of Madhuri and Juhi. Both have worked with actors like Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan. But he did not marry any movie star. In such a situation, the question keeps arising in the minds of many people. However, both of them talked about this in Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan.

Madhuri and Juhi had reached Karan Johar’s show in the year 2014. During this, Karan Johar asked him why he did not marry any film star. To this Madhuri had said, ‘I have worked a lot with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Worked with Aamir in two films. But maybe I didn’t like them enough to get married. At that time my husband was the only Hori for me. At the same time, Juhi Chawla says, ‘Jai really tried to woo me a lot. They sent me flowers, cards, gifts. He had won my heart. All are wonderful heroes, as an artist you are a lot in yourself and I did not see that I should marry such a full person and spend my life together. I am very clear about my choice.

Please tell that Juhi Chawla is married to industrialist Jai Mehta. Both secretly took seven rounds in the year 1995. At the same time, Madhuri Dixit married Dr. Shriram Nene. They were married in the year 1999. Today both are enjoying their married life along with work.

