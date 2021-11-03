Why did Malaika Arora marry Arbaaz Khan? The reason was told with the name of Salman Khan

During an interview with Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor had asked, ‘Who is good-looking between Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan?’ In response, he said something like this.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan married in the year 1998. The two used to be seen together in many B-town parties, but in the year 2017 when the two decided to part ways, the fans were surprised. Because it was a shocking decision for everyone. Malaika and Arbaaz used to be seen together in every difficult time. Meanwhile, an old interview of Malaika Arora with Arbaaz Khan has surfaced. In this, he was asked a question about Salman Khan.

On Sajid Khan’s show, Anil Kapoor asked Malaika Arora, ‘Malaika, I am very curious to know from you who is more good-looking between Arbaaz and Salman?’ She replied with a smile, ‘No doubt my husband Arbaaz Khan is good-looking. This was the reason why I even married him. Now why has Anil Kapoor not addressed this question at all. Meanwhile, Arbaaz says, ‘The measure of marrying a man is that he should be good looking.’

Malaika further says, ‘Now if Anil Kapoor’s question was like this, then I will give the same answer as well. I like serious people. Arbaaz is also very romantic. They often tell me – baby, we are getting old together. I also like to watch myself grow old with them, maybe this is also the main reason for our love.’ Actor Arjun Rampal asks, ‘How do you feel when people tell you that you are the fittest mother of the industry?’ Malaika says, ‘I really love hearing this. Now what can I say on this question?

Reason for divorce? Arbaaz Khan had told, ‘When Malaika Arora and I decided to separate, our son was only 12 years old. But at one point I started to feel that now it was very important for me to separate from him and my son also came to know about it because he was well aware of the daily environment in the house. It is also said that children know everything in advance, so it was the same with my son.