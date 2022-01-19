Why did Nargis say such thing on the death of Meena Kumari Maut mubarak ho Meena

After the death of late actress Meena Kumari, her shut buddy Nargis wrote a letter to her, wherein she advised many issues about her life.

Late actress Meena Kumari is understood for her illustrious profession spanning 33 years. She has established herself as a ‘traditionally matchless’ actress. At the similar time, his private life has additionally been typically mentioned. She was additionally in the limelight resulting from her sad marriage with author Kamal Aarohi and unsuccessful relationship with Dharmendra.

It isn’t value mentioning that he died in the yr 1972. Nargis Dutt had come to pay tribute to him throughout his funeral. At the moment he had stated ‘Mina, Mubarak to death’. Nargis wrote a letter to him after his death, which was printed in an Urdu journal. Wherein they depicted their shut relationship.

He wrote at the starting of his letter. Wherein he wrote, ‘Congratulations on your death, I’ve by no means stated this earlier than. Meena, at present your elder sister congratulates you on your death and asks you to by no means step into this world once more. This place will not be for folks such as you. On this letter, he additionally recalled when and the way his friendship with Meena Kumar began.

She wrote, ‘Throughout the shoot, my husband Sunil Dutt invited me on the units with the children. There Meena and I turned superb mates. As soon as once I went to dinner with Dutt sahib, Meena voluntarily took care of Sanjay and Namrata, in addition to made milk for them by altering their garments.

Nargis additionally revealed on this letter that in her go to to Madras for a movie shoot, she had additionally seen Meena panting in the lodge backyard and when requested, Meena stated she was wonderful, it was simply Could possibly be tobacco. Nargis did not totally imagine this and her suspicions had been confirmed when she ‘heard the voices of combating’ from her room.

Nargis additional wrote, ‘I spoke on to Kamal Amrohi’s secretary Bakar, ‘Why do you need to kill Meena? How a lot work has she executed for you, how lengthy will she feed you?’ Responding to which he had stated ‘when the proper time comes, we’ll give them relaxation’.

After this incident, he returned to Bombay, and Nargis stated that they did not meet for a very long time. Later they got here to know that Meena Kumar had left Kamal’s home and began dwelling in Mehmood’s home. Let me let you know, Meena Kumari had a battle with Bakar on the units of the movie ‘Pinjre Ke Paanch’ and that battle was so horrible that she by no means entered Kamal’s home once more. Throughout that point the information of Meena’s alcohol intoxication began coming to the fore. His situation worsened resulting from extreme consumption of alcohol and he developed jaundice.

Throughout this, when Nargis went to the hospital to satisfy him, she requested ‘Manju you’re free, however what’s the use of such freedom in case you are bent on killing your self?’ Responding to which he stated, ‘Baazi, there’s a restrict to my persistence. How did Kamal sahib’s secretary dare to boost his hand on me? After I advised Kamal sahib about this incident, I assumed he would come operating and shoot Bakkar. However he stated ‘Come residence, I’ll settle issues there. What did he should resolve? Now it’s me who has determined not to return to him.

At the similar time, Dharmendra got here into the life of Meena Kumari. Which made him joyful for a while. Nargis wrote about this, ‘If Meena has ever cherished anybody very a lot, then that particular person is Dharmendra. If Meena had ever fallen in love with somebody, it was Dharmendra. Nargis additionally stated that this was the ‘most lovely’ section of her life. Nonetheless, a misunderstanding led to a rift between them and their coronary heart was damaged. After that she slowly began transferring in the direction of death.