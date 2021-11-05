Why did PM Modi reach Nowshera to celebrate Diwali, the reason is special

While addressing the jawans, PM Modi praised them. He said that I want to celebrate Diwali with my family members, so I have come here. Remembering all the martyrs, he mentioned Brigadier Mohammad Usman many times.

After assuming power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been celebrating Diwali with the soldiers engaged in the security of the Indian border. On 4 November 2021 also, PM Modi reached Nowshera sector of Rajouri district bordering Jammu and Kashmir and greeted the soldiers by feeding them sweets. Last year, Modi went to Siachen on Diwali.

Strategic analysts believe that from this border area, which is strategically important for India, PM Modi wanted to give a strong message to Pakistan. In such a situation, he celebrated Diwali this time by going to Nowshera. Actually, Pakistan’s eyes were always on Nowshera area. In 1948, Pakistan was trying to grab this place. But during that time Pakistan could not succeed in its plans due to Brigadier Mohammad Usman.

Let us tell you that if Brigadier Usman had not been there, Nowshera would have gone out of India’s hands in 1948 itself. In Indian military history, Brigadier Usman Veer is the most senior military officer ever to have attained speed. In Nowshera, the place where he was martyred by the shells of the enemy country, his memorial is built on the same rock. Even today he is called ‘Lion of Nowshera’. There was so much fear in the enemy camp of Brigadier Usman that the Pakistani army had placed a reward of 50 thousand on him.

Well, the history of Nowshera is full of martyrdom. Here PM Modi while addressing the soldiers praised them. While remembering all the martyrs, he mentioned Brigadier Mohammad Usman many times.

PM Modi told jawans in Nowshera sector that I want to celebrate Diwali with my family members, so I have come to meet you on this festival. Appreciating the courage of the jawans, he said that their capabilities and strength have ensured peace and security in the country.

During this, the PM also praised the role played by the brigade here in the surgical strike. Significantly, India conducted a surgical strike on September 29, 2016 across the Line of Control (LoC) in response to a terrorist attack on an army base in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.