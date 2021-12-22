Why did Priyanka Chopra remove the surname ‘Jonas’ from her name? self explained reason

The actress broke her silence and explained the reason behind the removal of Jonas surname in a conversation with The Times of India.

Priyanka Chopra, one of India’s best actresses, had removed the Jonas surname from her name on Instagram and Twitter handle a few days ago. After that there were all kinds of speculations. Whispering had also started about the breakup of Priyanka and Nick’s marriage. Meanwhile, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra herself had rubbished this claim and advised people not to believe in such rumours.

Amidst all the speculation, now Priyanka Chopra herself has given the reason behind removing the surname from the social account. PC said that she wanted to have the same username on Instagram and Twitter, so she removed the Jonas surname from both handles. Priyanka said that she was enjoying how people make such a small thing so big.

Let us tell you that Priyanka’s film ‘The Matrix Resurrection’ has come in front of the audience in theaters today. She will be seen playing the role of Sati in the film. The film originally featured in 2003’s The Matrix Revolution over a child. On this achievement of Priyanka, her mother shared a photo from the premiere of Matrix 4 on Monday.

In this, Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra are seen in a frame. Sharing the photo, Madhu Chopra expressed happiness over her daughter’s achievement and wrote that you deserve success. You have earned every success with your hard work. Hearty congratulations and best wishes for the launch of Matrix and for all your future endeavours.

Priyanka told that I have been working in Hollywood for almost 10 years and now I am finally doing the work that I wanted to do. It takes a lot of effort to educate the world about the talent and identity that South Asian actors have. I had to work very hard to get such opportunities for myself too.