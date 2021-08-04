Why did Saif Ali Khan marry 10 years younger Kareena Kapoor?

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan remains in the headlines every day. It has been many years working in the film industry. He has worked in many hit films. In such a situation, he has a strong fan following. However, more than films, he remains in the discussion due to his personal life. Saif has done two marriages and both were love marriages. However, his marriage with first wife Amrita Singh did not last long and the two parted ways.

Saif’s debut film Parampara was not even released that he had fallen in love with Amrita. The two met during a photoshoot. In the very first meeting, Saif was attracted towards Amrita. After which he asked Amrita for dinner. On this he refused but he invited Saif for dinner at his house. There was a lot of talk between the two at dinner and from here their love car started. After some time both of them decided to get married. After marriage, Amrita gave birth to Sara and Ibrahim. But after that the relationship between Saif and Amrita started cracking and both of them got divorced in the year 2004.

The age gap was believed to be the reason for the breakdown of their marriage. It was said that Amrita was 12 years older than Saif due to which they could not reconcile the two. After divorce from Amrita, Saif married 10 years younger Kareena Kapoor. In an interview, he had pointed out that why he had married Kareena, younger than himself.

While advising to marry young girls, Saif had said that I would like to say that marry only a young woman. It is good to marry a person who is fun loving and non-judgmental. It is necessary to have both of these things. Let us tell you that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married in the year 2012. During the shooting of the film ‘Tashan’, both of them fell in love and got married after dating for many years. Today both have two sons.

