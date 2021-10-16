Why did Savarkar give apology to the British rule nine times? Indira Gandhi’s letter started reading related to anchor’s question

During a TV debate on VD Savarkar’s apology, BJP leader Sambit Patra started reading the letter of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. This letter was written by Indira Gandhi on Savarkar.

There has been a lot of controversy these days regarding VD Savarkar and his apology. Since the statement given by Union Minister Rajnath Singh on this matter, it is being discussed everywhere. Similar discussions are also being seen in TV debates these days. In a similar debate, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra started reading Indira Gandhi’s letter.

In an ongoing debate on Aaj Tak regarding Savarkar’s apology, when anchor Anjana Om Kashyap said about Rajnath Singh’s apology statement that it is a fact that Savarkar had given mercy petition to the British nine times… on this BJP leader Sambit Patra Said that I am pained that an ordinary spokesperson like me is debating on a great virtuous soul like Savarkar. The kind of words that are being used for Savarkar in recent times are painful.

Patra further said that those who spent 13 years in jail got the punishment of Kalapani. Today Congress is cursing him by drinking water. He said that you look at Indira ji… I also want to read and recite what Indira Gandhi said. After this, Patra started reading and reciting the letter written by Indira Gandhi.

The BJP leader further said that Rs 11,000 was donated by Indira Gandhi for Savarkar ji in the seventies. Indira Gandhi also released a postage stamp on Savarkar.

The BJP considers Savarkar to be a nationalist, while the Congress accuses him of being an ally of the British. There has always been a debate about Savarkar’s apology. Recently, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said that Veer Savarkar had filed a mercy petition before the British at the behest of Mahatma Gandhi. A certain section deliberately spread lies and confusion about Savarkar.

In the program in which Rajnath Singh had said these things, in the same program, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also gave a statement in defense of Savarkar. Mohan Bhagwat had said that since independence efforts are being made to defame Savarkar and the next number in this episode is that of Vivekananda.