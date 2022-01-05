Why did the Union Minister exit from the party’s WhatsApp group

Ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda’s visit to resolve differences between the party’s West Bengal unit, Union Minister of State Shantanu Thakur has said that he has quit several BJP WhatsApp groups. After this statement, many speculations are being made.

The West Bengal BJP leadership has remained silent on the issue but sources said that Shantanu Thakur, MP from Bangaon seat, is considered to have a strong hold among the Matua community. He is upset over the “lack of representation of Matua leaders” in state and district committees. There was a recent reshuffle in the organization of West Bengal BJP.

Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ports, Ships and Waterways at the Centre, refused to comment on the party’s decision to leave the WhatsApp group. He said, “I will not comment on leaving the WhatsApp group for now. When the time is right, I will explain the reason behind it and my future plans as well.”

In recent days, nine BJP MLAs have left the party’s WhatsApp group expressing their dissatisfaction with the new state committee constituted by the party. On December 25, five MLAs – Mukut Mani Adhikari, Subrata Thakur, Ambika Roy, Ashok Kirtaniya and Asim Sarkar – had left several WhatsApp groups of the party expressing their displeasure over their ouster from the state committee. Most of them belong to the Matua community.

A day later, four MLAs from Bankura district Amarnath Sakha, Dibakar Ghormi, Niladri Shekhar Dana and Nirmal Dhara had also left the party’s WhatsApp group. Some of these MLAs later rejoined the party’s WhatsApp group after senior party leaders spoke to them. Sources say the change in the state committee was made after the party’s defeat in the Kolkata civic polls. It lacks leaders belonging to the Matua community.