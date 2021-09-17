Why did this superstar pitcher start a book club for the Mets?

When Mr Syndergaard found himself injured and isolated at home during the pandemic, he had plenty of free time. He felt he was watching too much Netflix and Bravo (“Tiger King,” “Summer House”) and felt compelled to read more, he said. Starting a book club was also a way for him to connect with fans while on the bench.

At a time when celebrity contestants such as Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles are encouraging fans to think of professional athletes as multi-faceted human beings with feelings and problems and goals outside the sport, book club for Mr. There is a way to tell. is more than just a baseball player.

“I’m not just a robot-athlete baseball player but a human,” said the 29-year-old, who has managed to convince many Mets fans to appreciate him for more than just his right hand. Reading some more.

Ryan Hamilton, 41, who is shipping for Stumptown Coffee and lives in Ridgewood, Queens, goes to about six Mets games a year. “I’m so tough that sometimes I have to say to myself, ‘Why are you doing this? You’re so invested, and it’s bothering you,'” she said with a laugh.

He got into the book club on Mr Syndergaard’s Instagram page and joined it last month. “I have two kids, and I’m working, and I don’t get that much time to read, so I thought maybe I’ll read more if I sign up for it?” he said. “It worked. I now allocate time at the end of each night to read a chapter or two. It’s been very relaxing for me.”

Martha Esposito, a freelance writer who lives in Mount Laurel, NJ, appreciates the special relationship Mr. Syndergaard has created with Mets fans. “These players get paid for their work, and then they can go home and do nothing,” she said. “It’s nice that Noah is choosing to interact with his fans, who are really the ones who get paid your salary when you think about it.”