Why did Wall Street support China despite Beijing’s tight grip?

This year has been a tumultuous one for the sugar business. The ruling Communist Party has gone after the private sector industry by industry. The stock markets have suffered a tremendous setback. The country’s largest property developer is on the verge of collapse.

But for some of Wall Street’s biggest names, China’s economic prospects are looking better than ever.

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, urged investors to triple their investments in China.

“Is China Investable?” “We think so,” asked JPMorgan before answering. Goldman Sachs also says “yes”.

His pace in the face of rising uncertainty has stunned Chinese experts and drawn criticism from a broad political spectrum, from progressive investor George Soros to congressional Republicans. Mr Soros called BlackRock’s stance a “tragic mistake” that is “likely to lose money” for its customers and “would harm the national security interests of the US and other democracies.”