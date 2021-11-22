Why did Zeenat Aman not file a police complaint against Sanjay Khan even after the assault? himself told the reason

The film ‘Abdullah’, released in the year 1980, did a good collection at the box office. Sanjay Khan was seen in the lead role in this film. Even the director of the film was Sanjay Khan. Zeenat Aman worked with Sanjay in the lead role. During the shooting of the film, both of them fell in love with each other. Sanjay was already married and Zeenat already knew this. Their romance lasted for a year and after that Zeenat went to Lonavala to shoot for her next film.

The name of this film of Zeenat Aman was- Insaaf Ka Tarazu. During this, suddenly Zeenat gets a call from Sanjay from Mumbai. On the phone, Sanjay tells that some shots of Abdullah have to be taken and for this he will have to go to Jaisalmer. But Zeenat Aman refuses as she had already given all the dates to BR Chopra. Sanjay Khan gets annoyed on hearing this and he accuses her wrongly. Zeenat then asked BR Chopra for some time.

Actress assault: Zeenat leaves for Bombay from Lonavala with her hairdresser. When Sanjay Khan was not at her home in Mumbai, she reached the luxurious hotel in Mumbai. Here Sanjay Khan gets very angry seeing Zeenat Aman and starts screaming. Together the two go to a room to talk. After that, loud noises start coming. After hearing the sound, the hair dresser Flory starts looking in the room. Florey saw that Sanjay Khan was beating Zeenat Aman badly.

Florey came out and asked everyone for help, but no one came forward. Zeenat Aman was in very bad condition. Zeenat’s jaw was also broken and there was a deep wound on the eye. The next day too, Sanjay Khan had reached Zeenat to meet Aman, but the doctor drove him away. After a long time Zeenat was asked about this and she was asked to file a complaint with the police. But he refused to do so. She said that I love Sanjay very much and cannot even think of doing this.