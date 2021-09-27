Why do Haitians in Chile move north towards America?
Santiago, Chile – Fallon has managed to make ends meet since moving from Haiti to Chile in 2013 and working as a hairdresser in a small town north of the capital.
But in May, she, her two children, and 20 relatives and friends embarked on a dangerous, 4,700-mile journey north of the United States, took a gamble, and hoped for the best.
“Things became very difficult for immigrants in Chile,” said Fallon, who did not want her last name to be published for fear it would jeopardize her immigration prospects to the United States. “They tell us to go back home, that we are scum.”
Many of the thousands of Haitians who had recently arrived at the southern border of the United States, such as the Fallon, came from Chile. Over the past decade, as Haitians sought refuge from the devastating 2010 earthquake, Chile – with its liberal entry policy and stagnant economy – has become an even more attractive destination for them.
Things changed rapidly with the election of two new presidents.
In Chile, migrants found themselves facing new sanctions, while in the United States, the Biden administration offered new protections for Haitian immigrants who were already there. Haitians in Chile, forgetting that for a welcome mat, set out on the difficult trek north across the border, only to find themselves forcibly returned to Haiti, sometimes in fetters.
“We were sold the ‘Chilean dream,’ but it turned out to be false,” said 28-year-old Steve Azor, who moved to Chile from Haiti in 2014. “Everyone thought President Biden would be more flexible on migration.”
For those who made it to the border community of Del Rio, Texas, after months on the road, it was immediately clear that they were mistaken. There was little reception for them by the United States, only scenes of thunder and desperation.
Some were forcibly driven away by US Border Patrol agents on horseback as they tried to cross the Rio Grande. Thousands of others were buried under a bridge, and many were taken back to where it all began: Haiti, a broken country with crisis upon crisis.
And yet many Haitians are still making their way out of Chile, either unaware of what awaits them at the US border or willing to take their chances.
In part, this is because life is becoming increasingly difficult for migrants in Chile.
According to government figures, as of December, there were more than 182,000 Haitians living in Chile. This does not include undocumented migrants, who are invisible to the government and therefore vulnerable to “abuse in terms of work and housing”, said lvaro Bellolo, director of Chile’s National Migration Service.
Work and housing, always barely available, became scarce during the pandemic still. Many Haitians became destitute. Some rent rooms in overcrowded, dilapidated houses. Others became slaves. Many work as street vendors.
“I had researched Chile and its economy before I arrived, but I never thought we would live in an expensive room and share a bathroom with 20 other people,” said Mr Azor, a Haitian expatriate.
Evenette Dorsanville, 34, a professor and spokesperson for Haitian groups in Chile, moved to Santiago in 2010 after obtaining a student visa and a slot in the graduate program. When he left, Chile was retreating from the global financial crisis, and there were too many jobs for immigrants.
But over the years, that changed. The migrants were accused of snatching jobs from Chile and putting pressure on social services.
The country found itself assimilating hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans fleeing dire circumstances in their own country. And as the ranks of Haitian immigrants rose sharply in 2017 and 2018, many in the largely white nation began to treat them with special disdain, Mr. Dorsanville said.
Some Haitians, he said, were outspoken about the risks of trying to make it in the United States. “People are selling some of the things they have and moving in with their kids,” said Mr. Dorsanville. “They say they would rather die here than be humiliated.”
The director of the Jesuit service for migrants, Velska Ureta, said Chile could have done more to set Haitians up for success.
“It was a failed experience of inclusion,” said Ms Yuretta. “In Chile, Haitians are facing cultural and social discrimination, even at the government level, and racism in workplaces and on the streets.”
The hairdresser, Fallon, said that by the time his group, traveling by bus, had reached the Darien Gap—a 100-mile stretch of marshland and mountainous forest along Colombia’s border with Panama—it was about 100 miles away. had reached people, including Haitians. Living in Brazil.
At that perilous juncture, he lost his suitcase and packed the essentials and food in a backpack. Colombian smugglers charged them in dollars to drive them to the Panamanian border on foot, a week’s crossing along trails with markers.
“Many people have died in accidents on this route, which is very slippery when it rains,” Fallon said. “It was a very difficult and dangerous experience.”
In Panama, he heard of migrants being robbed and raped.
Fallon left Chile in May. In early August, she and her group had crossed the border into Texas, and immigrated to the United States hoping to find asylum in the United States, where they now live.
Haitians say the process of obtaining legal residency in Chile has become much more difficult under President Sebastian, who took office in late 2018. Between January and July this year, seven percent of government-issued permanent residence permits went to Haitians, down from 20 percent last year.
The government says that residency permits are issued on a first come, first served basis. With Venezuelans largely fleeing their country’s crumbling economy, most permits are going to them.
Haitians, however, see the decline as a clear sign that they are unwelcome, Mr Azor said.
His brother Gregorio, 26, spent six years trying to find a stable job in Chile that would lead to legal residency. In June, he gave up and left for the United States.
“It’s a way to put pressure on us to leave,” Mr Azor said.
