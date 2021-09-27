Why do Haitians in Chile move north towards America?

Santiago, Chile – Fallon has managed to make ends meet since moving from Haiti to Chile in 2013 and working as a hairdresser in a small town north of the capital.

But in May, she, her two children, and 20 relatives and friends embarked on a dangerous, 4,700-mile journey north of the United States, took a gamble, and hoped for the best.

“Things became very difficult for immigrants in Chile,” said Fallon, who did not want her last name to be published for fear it would jeopardize her immigration prospects to the United States. “They tell us to go back home, that we are scum.”

Many of the thousands of Haitians who had recently arrived at the southern border of the United States, such as the Fallon, came from Chile. Over the past decade, as Haitians sought refuge from the devastating 2010 earthquake, Chile – with its liberal entry policy and stagnant economy – has become an even more attractive destination for them.