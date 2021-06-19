Why Do Liz Hurley Shares Swimwear Photos At Times

Mumbai. Actress Lise Hurley shares more than one pictures and videos on her social media. Due to the hot pictures, her fans also eagerly wait for her every photo and encourage the actress by liking and commenting. Recently, a photo of Liz Hurley made headlines, in which she was seen in a short jacket and underwear. After this, the actress has said in response to a question that she shares her different bikini photos so that people buy bikinis from her bikini brand.

Actress runs swimsuit company

Liege is Hurley’s own swimwear line. The company was started by Lease in 2005. For its promotion, she shares pictures of herself wearing a bikini on her social media account. The actress says, ‘I have my own swimwear line. I don’t usually flaunt in a swimsuit, so understand that I have a reason to flaunt many types of swimsuits. We have not been allowed to go on leave for 14 months. I have a beachwear company and I couldn’t go to the beach. So whatever we can sell, we are selling. For this we are doing a little extra improvement, so sometimes it has to be done on a haystack, sometimes in the snow and sometimes in the shower.

Look great women at all ages

Lease wrote on its website that I chose beachwear over any other business not because I love vacation clothes, but because women can either look good or get it wrong without worrying about size, weight Huh. I wanted to create a collection where women would look great at any age.

Here is the plan for the next birthday

Lige’s 56th birthday is coming up on the 10th of next month. In this regard, Liege says that his party is going to be simple on this occasion. In an interview, the actress told that this time she wants to stay at home with friends. I have a dream to have some friends gathering at my house, I enjoy being at home.