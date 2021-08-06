Why Do We Make Things So Hard for Renters?

For homeowners struggling in the first year of the pandemic, there was hope early on that these hard times would not put people with mortgages on the streets.

Thanks to swift government action, homeowners quickly learned that most of them could defer monthly payments for up to 18 months – and even have the option to catch them up to 40 years later.

The tenants were not so lucky.

Of course, there were federal and regional moratoriums on evictions, but it took Congress nearly a year to get real payment assistance, and it has only happened so far. In addition, it came with a multitude of restrictions and obstacles to overcome – piled on a population where millions of people were already in a precarious financial situation.

It must be said loud and clear: in terms of public policy, people who do not own their homes are treated as second-class citizens.