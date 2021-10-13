Why do you keep lipstick in the bag if you have gone out with makeup on; Amitabh Bachchan asked a question to Hema Malini and got such an answer

Amitabh Bachchan asks Hema Malini that if women keep a small bag with them, then what happens in it. The actress says, she has makeup items in it.

Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will be seen on the hot seat in the TV show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. Amitabh Bachchan asks many questions to Hema Malini here. Amitabh Bachchan asks Hema Malini about the clutch bag. Amitabh says, ‘We often see women leaving the house with a small clutch bag. So what is kept in it because it is very small in size.

Hema Malini smiles and replies, ‘It usually has a comb. There is lipstick and very little money. After hearing the answer of the actress, Amitabh gets a little confused and asks, ‘Usually you guys come out of the house after wearing makeup, so what is the need to keep all these things in such a small bag.’

Hema Malini says, ‘Even after doing makeup, if you have to do a little touchup, then all her stuff is in this clutch bag.’ Let me tell you, recently the release of Sholay has completed 46 years. Sholay director Ramesh Sippy will also share many interesting anecdotes related to the film in this episode. Here Amitabh Bachchan asks Hema Malini- ‘What is your name Basanti?’ Hema Malini reacting to this says- ‘Saala Nautanki Jab Dekho drama does.’

After hearing this, Ramesh Sippy starts laughing very loudly. Another promo related to the film was also shared. In this the superhit scene of Sholay is recreated. In which Dharmendra is tied by Gabbar Singh and Basanti i.e. Hema Malini dances. Amitabh asks how did you think of Jai-Veeru? Ramesh Sippy says, ‘You did a good job in Anand. You did a light role in Bombay to Goa, so I thought you are an actor who can do every role very well.

Let me tell you, the story of this film was written by Salim-Javed. This was not the first time that Salim Khan has written the script of a superhit film of Amitabh Bachchan. Earlier, Salim Khan had also written the script of the film Zanjeer.