Why does BJP make unknown faces as Chief Minister?

Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay

In Gujarat, the decision to suddenly replace Vijay Rupani with Bhupendra Patel as Chief Minister has a clear imprint on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2001, Modi became the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He then ran the state government first and now he is running the government of the country. In the meantime, many strategic decisions in the BJP were taken at his behest. It is not that these decisions are not discussed in the party before they are implemented, but it is also true that in most cases, the final decision is taken by Modi. The same thing happened in Gujarat, but whether Rupani’s replacement and Patel’s replacement will be successful will be decided by a number of factors. While this will affect the challenges of the opposition, it will also affect the opposition from within the BJP.

Preventive measures

It would not be appropriate to look at this case of Gujarat in isolation. The decision to replace Rupani with Patel is part of a series of recent steps taken by the Prime Minister. Earlier, Chief Ministers were replaced in Uttarakhand and Karnataka. There were many new ministers in the central government. Some were thrown out. His aim was to allay the resentment caused by the relaxed system during the second wave of corona earlier this year. The change in the Union Cabinet sent a message to the people that the government has punished the culprits. That is why Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was removed. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s popularity is higher than other leaders of the Opposition, but Modi will also realize that his credibility among the people is not the same. The truth is also that the anger against them is not as great as it was during the second wave of the Corona. Even so, the Prime Minister will be aware that perhaps the economic problems that the people are facing now are due to their dissatisfaction with the government. Modi also knows that this feeling can grow. Therefore, preventive measures must be taken.

When Modi led the BJP to a majority in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, it was said that he had made caste identity irrelevant in Indian politics. After this, BJP won in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand. Modi then selected lesser-known faces for the chief ministership in these states. Even from those castes who did not dominate the politics of the state. This sent a message that Modi was starting a new politics and electoral tradition. The message was based on the old RSS philosophy – follow a leader. At the same time, he introduced the idea of ​​development politics.

When the Union Cabinet was reshuffled in July 2021, it seemed that tradition had lagged behind. The new team formed as a result of this change had 27 OBCs and 12 Dalit ministers. Modi was then described as the new messiah of OBCs and Dalits. It was only two months after this incident that Bhupendra Patel was made the Chief Minister of Gujarat. This shows that the BJP no longer wants to take the risk of annoying the Patals who dominate Gujarat politics. Returning to caste politics means that the party has lost faith in the ‘new casteless’ politics started by Modi. At the same time, the way the BJP has tried to strike a balance between the various factions in Gujarat shows that internal leaders have started protesting. Earlier, the party did not heed the demands of any individual or group. Narendra Modi’s popularity was huge because he was winning elections on his own.

Here, the coordination between the BJP’s central and state leadership is not seen in every state as before. The structure Modi chose in the party in 2014 was completely different from the federal structure of the Vajpayee-Advani era. In the past, leaders were given a chance to emerge in the states. He was considered good. This policy led to the rise of Modi in national politics, but after 2014, the dominance of high command culture increased in the BJP. Oddly enough, it is reminiscent of the post-Nehru Congress era. During this period Vasundhara Raje remained in Rajasthan and Shivraj Singh Chauhan remained in Madhya Pradesh, but his political status declined. Modi chose the new Chief Minister in the same way as Indira Gandhi did. Those people were placed in high positions in the states, which had little base and which could not pose any challenge to the central leadership.

Union equations

That changed in 2017, when Yogi Adityanath was made the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, though he was not a candidate for the post. This was the role of political equations in the Sangh Parivar. It is another matter that after the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it only benefited Modi. The problem was that Adityanath proved to be an autonomous chief minister compared to others. The central leadership of the party did not like this. In Assam too, due to ‘low level pressure’, Himant Biswa Sarma had to be made the Chief Minister. Here too, Modi’s previous model for the states did not work. However, the manner in which the Chief Minister has now been replaced in Gujarat indicates that Modi’s grip on the state level has not weakened.