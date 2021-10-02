Why does diversity seem easier said than done in politics?

australia letter There is a weekly newsletter from our Australia Bureau. Sign up To receive it by email.

Recently, I have been reporting on the controversy over Labor’s choice to represent Fowler, where Tu Le, a young lawyer and daughter of Vietnamese immigrants, was passed over by Christina Kenelli, a party leader and white woman. Instead of choosing a woman. I am using this as a starting point to examine why Australia’s parliament lags behind other English-speaking countries in terms of cultural diversity.

I have spoken to people across the political spectrum, including many young people of color within the Labor Party who have led the debate. To them, the controversy is the latest example of the dissonance between a country that claims to be the most successful nation for multiculturalism and a governing elite that is reluctant to address diversity at the expense of political convenience.

What I could not go into much in my article (coming soon) was the details that party members shared about the obstacles they face at every rung of the political ladder. All of this adds up to a picture of a two-tier political system that sees people of color as good community representatives or liaisons but doesn’t make the cut for high leadership positions, and immigrant communities with an expandable membership base. Or treats as a voting block.

A few caveats: They had different views about Fowler’s election. He had nothing against Christina Keneally and her qualifications for the office. He insists that under-representation is a problem across all parties, not just one unique to Labor – it is only particularly frustrating when the party that claims to champion diversity doesn’t make good on its promise.