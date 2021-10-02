Why does diversity seem easier said than done in politics?
Recently, I have been reporting on the controversy over Labor’s choice to represent Fowler, where Tu Le, a young lawyer and daughter of Vietnamese immigrants, was passed over by Christina Kenelli, a party leader and white woman. Instead of choosing a woman. I am using this as a starting point to examine why Australia’s parliament lags behind other English-speaking countries in terms of cultural diversity.
I have spoken to people across the political spectrum, including many young people of color within the Labor Party who have led the debate. To them, the controversy is the latest example of the dissonance between a country that claims to be the most successful nation for multiculturalism and a governing elite that is reluctant to address diversity at the expense of political convenience.
What I could not go into much in my article (coming soon) was the details that party members shared about the obstacles they face at every rung of the political ladder. All of this adds up to a picture of a two-tier political system that sees people of color as good community representatives or liaisons but doesn’t make the cut for high leadership positions, and immigrant communities with an expandable membership base. Or treats as a voting block.
A few caveats: They had different views about Fowler’s election. He had nothing against Christina Keneally and her qualifications for the office. He insists that under-representation is a problem across all parties, not just one unique to Labor – it is only particularly frustrating when the party that claims to champion diversity doesn’t make good on its promise.
Joseph Howell, 32, mayor of Hume City in Melbourne, said ethnically diverse members regularly engage with their communities. “It often feels like if you’re from a multicultural background and you walk into a branch meeting without five or 10 people in your community already signing up, you’re nobody.”
Tu Le said, expatriate communities are drawn to raise funds and create a base for internal power struggles, but there is little real engagement. “When you go to a Cabramatta branch meeting, half the people there have no idea what you’re talking about, they’re just because someone signed them up,” she said. “How parties engage with local communities – it’s one-sided, it’s not participatory.”
He said there is a large pool of untapped talent within the Labor Party, which is overlooked because “we are viewed or classified in some way that does not allow people to see our full potential.”
“There are two different sets of rules,” said 30-year-old Kun Huang, councilor for Cumberland in Sydney. A person of color needs to simultaneously demonstrate that “you can bring your community together” and that they have appeal to people outside their own ethnicity, he said, but if you are not a minority, then ” You just need to know the right set of people and you are in.”
Karishma Kalianda, 33, a councilor from Liverpool in Sydney, said the system privileges party insiders, who spend their time around other party members, for internal elections and ballots. If you are busy engaging with or volunteering with cultural or community organizations, “you have less time to do the organizational work that you need to do to build that support.”
“There’s a really disproportionate relationship between the skills you have to be from a different cultural background or the skills to be a community advocate and how they are valued in a political sense,” he said.
The second question I’m asking is: what needs to be changed?
It seems the first step is acknowledging the issue. In NSW, party members are pushing a stage change at the next state labor convention to formally recognize the under-representation of racial minorities in leadership positions, including in parliament, and to commit to improving representation in the party.
Party members also said that changes need to happen at every level – how members are recruited, who are given staff positions, who are elected.
“I don’t want to see a situation where the party randomly picks a Chinese Australian to fulfill the image of diversity,” Mr Huang said. “I want the party to select good local candidates who are contributing to the party and who are active.”
If there are no candidates who meet both of those criteria, he said, “our job is to recruit more culturally diverse members to the party.”
Australia’s former Racial Discrimination Commissioner, Tim Southfomasen, theorized that we may begin to see two different understandings of “multiculturalism”. Observed by most of the political class that “will see things the way they very best and treat any under-representation as an issue that will be fixed with time,” he said.
Then, there is another political form that sees underrepresentation as a matter of urgency and asks: “If we are indeed the most successful multicultural country in the world, why does the leadership of our society look like it did during the era of White Australia? happened. ?”
“The lesson here should be clear,” he said. “Multicultural voices will need to be more assertive. Power is rarely shared or gifted. It needs to be fought and won. But it’s not easy, especially when being nice, polite, obedient to our multiculturalism.” has a strong social pressure – basically anything but disruptive.”
My article about why Australia’s halls of power don’t look like our population will end in the next few days.
