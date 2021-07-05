Why does Salman Khan lie down on the ground in ‘Bigg Boss’? Rohit Shetty told the reason

New Delhi. TV’s popular reality show Bigg Boss is very much liked by people. Its TRP is always high. Many celebs from the film and TV world participate in this show. But this show is also known because of Salman Khan. He has been hosting the show for years. Every weekend, he organizes classes for contestants. But many times he lies down on the stage while talking to the contestants. Do you know why he does this?

Now director Rohit Shetty has lifted the curtain from this secret. Actually, the shooting of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ was going on in the past. Rohit Shetty does this show. In such a situation, something happened during the shooting that Rohit remembered Salman Khan.

Recently, the makers of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ have released a new promo. In this, Contestant Rahul Vaidya is seen singing the song ‘Pehla Nasha’ and Arjun Bijlani and Vishal Aditya Singh are dancing on it. Vishal is holding a rose flower in his mouth. He tries to woo Arjuna. The fun of both does not end and they lie down on the ground on Rohit Shetty. After this Rohit says, ‘Salman Bhai, now I understand why you lie on the ground in Bigg Boss. Tell me when it’s done.’ Then Rohit locks himself in a box.

Hearing this from Rohit, all the people present there start laughing. This video of him is now becoming quite viral on social media. Let us tell you that ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ has been shot in Cape Town, South Africa. A few days ago the shooting of the show ended and now everyone is back. This time the show has celebs like Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi, Anushka Sen, Mehak Chahal, Aastha Gill and Sana Maqbool.

