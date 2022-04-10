Why does WhatsApp Ban the account should never make this mistake

WhatsApp is the most widely used messaging app in the world, which is used to send important messages to people. You must have a WhatsApp account to send messages, but do you know that due to some mistakes, WhatsApp can ban your account. Recently, more than one million accounts of India have been banned by the messaging app.

The company had banned more than 10 lakh accounts after receiving 335 complaints. This action has been taken only on complaints received during one month. There can be many reasons for your WhatsApp account to be banned. As per the information provided by the Messaging App, the Account may be terminated for misuse and non-use as per the Term of Service. If you do not follow the rules of Acceptable Use of Our Services mentioned in the Term of Service section of WhatsApp, then the WhatsApp account may be banned.

Account will be closed on making these mistakes

Under the Acceptable Use of Our Service, there are several rules for using WhatsApp properly. According to which your account can be safe by using WhatsApp. that is, if you have violated, abused, illegal, obscene, defamatory, threatening, intimidating, harassing, hateful, racial or ethnic remarks, or encourages violent crimes, such as privacy, publicity, intellectual property, or other proprietary rights, rights Your account may be closed if you have made a mistake, endangering or exploiting children or others, or causing harm to coordination, misrepresentation, or misleading statements.

What to do if your account is closed by mistake

It may also happen that no warning is issued before your account is banned. If you believe that your account was banned in error, you can email. After which it will be checked by WhatsApp, if your account is banned by mistake then it will be activated. Go to the setting of WhatsApp and click on the option of Help, here you will see the option of Contact Us, where you will get mail and other information.