Why don’t Hindi movies work in South? Ajay Devgan gave such a statement! Why don’t Hindi movies play in South? Ajay Devgan gave such a statement!

Ajay Devgan’s answer

It’s not that Hindi films are not going south, it’s just that we haven’t tried to do it properly, nobody has tried to release Uttar’s film in south in a big way. If anyone ever tries, it will definitely happen. His (South) films are good, doing well here. Our films are also running (our films are also working).

RRR directed by SS Rajamouli

Ajay last acted in SS Rajamouli directorial RRR which was a huge success across all languages.

Many records of earning were also broken

It is worth noting that for some time, RRR, Pushpa and KGF 2 had come and exploded and the films also broke many records of earning.

bahubali and bahubali 2

It started with SS Rajamouli’s film Baahubali and Bahubali 2 and after that the fans have turned their heads to South’s films.

workfront

On the workfront, Ajay Devgan is currently in discussion about Runway 34 and the film is releasing on April 29. Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet are going to be seen with him in this film.