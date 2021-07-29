Why Elite Female Athletes Are Turning Away From Major Sponsors



Ms. Carreon-John noted that more than a third of the US women’s track team is made up of Nike athletes. “The individual situations of a handful of athletes are not representative of Nike’s support for women’s sport,” she said, adding: “No manufacturer of footwear, clothing or equipment provides the level of Nike’s support for women’s sport, period. “

Certainly Nike is a huge company and has supported a large number of athletes for decades. “Nike has done a lot of great things, but sometimes when you’re the big brand, there’s more opportunity to do things wrong at the end of the day,” said Merhawi Keflezighi, founder of HAWI Management, who represented Mr. Berian. and manages Ms. Pappas. He praised the company for changing its policies for pregnant athletes and added that since 2016 the industry has become less aggressive when it comes to cutback clauses in contracts.

New sponsorship opportunities are emerging as the sportswear market continues to grow – a trend further fueled by the pandemic. Athleta and Lululemon were among the few clothing brands to see their sales skyrocket last year. In the running world, five to six marks were more noticeable at the US Olympic trials in Eugene, Ore. In June than in the past, said Ms. Neuburger of Lululemon.

“The sportswear and sports leisure market is moving from growth to maturity with new and growing entrants,” said Angeline Close Scheinbaum, associate professor of marketing at Clemson University. “So naturally, a shift in the endorsers of athletes from the market leader to other brands is happening.”

Ms Scheinbaum said she sees the trend less as an exodus of established leaders and more as “athletes, especially women, joining a smaller brand that can become synonymous with these star athletes and their platforms and stories”.

Indeed, brands that seek out elite female athletes are keen to embrace their background and the causes that matter to them. Ms. Cain said that the most famous female athletes have often become household names because they have an “and” attached to their performance – “athlete and activist” or “athlete and mental health advocate,” she said. she declared.

“Unless you have five different ways to market yourself, you just aren’t valued financially the same way the white guy next to you is,” she said. While this dynamic is unfair, she said, it has created a situation where female athletes often have larger and more engaged online followers, and more and more brands are starting to take notice.