Why Evening Rush Hour Feels So Much Worse Now

I have a confession: I miss rush hour.

Living in Los Angeles, I had come to depend on that swell of traffic twice a day as the sunrise and sunset of my freeway-centric life. Knowing the rhythms of the traffic made me feel like I knew how to navigate my city.

But that predictability is gone. After months of insanely empty freeways the drivers are back on the roads, but I can never say when I will meet them.

Before the pandemic, traffic in most US cities followed a similar pattern: peaking around 6 a.m. and slightly higher around 5 p.m.

But now the number of drivers on the road is increasing throughout the day, with a sharp increase in the morning reaching a higher peak in the evening. In many places, this resulted in worse afternoon traffic than before the pandemic.